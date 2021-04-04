Sanó, Twins beat Brewers 8-2 to win season-opening series

MILWAUKEE — Miguel Sanó and Mitch Garver homered to back up Michael Pineda, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-2 Sunday to win the season-opening series.

Luis Arraez went 3 of 3 with a pair of walks as the Twins took two of three. Max Kepler and Sanó each drove in three runs.

Pineda (1-0) gave up just one unearned run in five innings. The right-hander struck out five, walked two and allowed four hits.

Cody Stashak, Hansel Robles and Jorge Alcala combined for four innings of one-hit relief. The only hit the bullpen allowed came on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s sixth-inning homer off Stashak.

Garver broke a 1-all tie and put the Twins ahead for good when he hit a solo shot to right field off Brewers starter Adrian Houser (0-1) with one out in the fifth.

Pineda got out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom half of the fifth by striking out Avisaíl García.

Minnesota broke the game open in the sixth with four runs off reliever Drew Rasmussen. Kepler hit a two-run single and Sanó followed with a two-run homer.

The Twins benefited that inning from an error by first baseman Keston Hiura, whose high throw to second on a fielder’s choice pulled shortstop Luis Urías off the bag.