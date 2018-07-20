Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Racine Steelheads, July 19
Submitted photo

A commanding pitching performance from Zach Kaisler powered the 16U Racine Steelheads to a 3-1 victory over Delavan Thursday.

More than half of Delavan’s outs came via the strikeout, as Kaisler had 11 Ks in seven innings, a complete game. He allowed four hits and walked one.

The Steelheads (16-4-1) were on the board before they even had a hit thanks to an RBI sacrifice fly from Jordan Andersen in the first inning.

Kaisler had a hit too, as did Cayden Paulick and Carson Krenzke.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments