As Jason Jaramillo reminisces in his home office in Caledonia, there is a single framed photo of him holding the Big 12 Conference championship trophy. It’s from May 2004 at Ameriquest Field in Arlington, Texas and Jaramillo, then an All-American catcher at Oklahoma State, is celebrating with his Oklahoma State teammates.
That’s about all there is from Jaramillo’s glory days, though, displayed in his home. If you want to see any other artifacts from Jaramillo’s playing days, be prepared to rummage through boxes in his basement. In fact, that’s exactly what Jaramillo did when someone from the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame requested some items for his display.
Jaramillo, a 2001 Case High School graduate who is a member of this year’s class, is that kind of guy. He was an intensely private young man who was never about promoting himself. It was only recently when Jaramillo, who is married with four children, started to feel comfortable opening up about being one of those most highly-regarded baseball players to come out of Racine County.
There is more enthusiasm in his voice these days and he chuckles easily when recalling humorous moments.
“He was kind of a quiet guy and now that he’s gotten out of baseball and had kids and stuff, he’s opening up,” said Jason Bell, an assistant coach at Oklahoma State when Jaramillo played there. “We were both at Oklahoma State’s last game in the old stadium last year and it was a different J.J. He was a lot more talkative.”
There is so much for him to tell his four children — Cruz, 8, Eva, 6, Mac, 4, and Emmy, who turned 1 Oct. 9, the same day Jason turned 37. His achievements are rooted in when he was a boy being raised with his three brothers on the family’s five-acre property near Highway H and Four Mile Road.
A young Jason used to hear his father, Francisco, get out of bed every morning and head out into another work day as owner of Jaramillo Contractors. It was a grinding ritual that stuck with Jason, who now works for his father and hopes to eventually take over the family business.
“Just waking up and seeing my father work every day, seeing him get up and go, you see where he came from and what he’s been able to do with his life,” Jaramillo said. “You want to emulate that as a kid.
“Now that I’m a father, I have those thoughts in my head. I want my kids to see their dad get up and work hard.”
It was that work ethic along with two much older brothers (a third brother, Alexis, is younger than Jason) that helped Jaramillo develop into a catcher who would become the Philadelphia Phillies’ second-round pick in 2004.
Playing daily with older brothers Frankie and Lee, who are respectively eight and seven years older than him, Jason was constantly forced to reach back for something extra to keep up with them.
“I can remember he was a very competitive person,” said Frankie, who was the 1993 All-Racine County Player of the Year as a shortstop at Case. “When Lee and I would go out, in whatever sport it was, Jason would always be that pesky little brother trying to get his two cents in and trying to participate in what we were doing outside.
“We wouldn’t take it easy on him, so from a younger age, he built that confidence.”
How confident was a young Jason? Consider this story:
“He was a right-handed hitter,” Frankie said. “We would throw batting practice and after he was done hitting right-handed, he would want to hit left-handed. We would always tell him, ‘You’ve got to concentrate on being a right-handed hitter first.’ But he put his heart into doing both.”
Jaramillo went on to hit four home runs in a major league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates (who acquired him from the Phillies) that lasted from 2009-11. Two of them came while batting left-handed.
The work ethic instilled in him by his father drove him at Case, where he was the county’s Player of the Year as a junior in 2000. It drove him at Oklahoma State, where he was twice a first-team All-Big 12 Conference selection who had a career batting average of .359 with 20 homers and 116 RBIs.
And through it all, Jaramillo was never satisfied.
“He was naturally gifted, obviously, behind the dish,” Bell said. “He could hit, he could catch, he could throw, he could block and he could hit from both sides. But he was also one of the hardest-working kids I was ever around.
“It wasn’t uncommon for me to go back to the field after I forgot something and he and Josh Fields (who went on to play for the Chicago White Sox) would be in the cage doing extra work. He just caught nine innings and he’s still in there trying to get extra swings.”
On Monday, April 6, 2009, Jaramillo reached a land that was never quite promised. It was Opening Day at Busch Stadium in St. Louis and he was wearing No. 35 for the Pirates for his first major league. Jaramillo didn’t play that day, but it hardly mattered.
“That morning, stretching out in the outfield, just seeing the awesomeness of a major league stadium, that was something I’ll never forget,” he said.
The time would come when Jaramillo would crouch behind home plate and be positioned just a few feet from the Houston Astros’ Ivan Rodriguez, his boyhood idol, in the batter’s box.
And then there was June 2, 2009 in the bottom of the fifth inning of PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Jaramillo sent a 2-1 pitch into deep left field for a home run. The pitcher? Two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Johan Santana.
“He just had an amazing change-up,” Jaramillo said. “A lot of people said it was the best pitch in baseball and it was just unhittable. The movement was so nasty.
“I remember thinking that if he gave me a fastball, I needed to take advantage of it. I was sitting on the fastball and he gave it to me over the plate it was one of the best balls I ever hit.”
But injuries began to crop up on Jaramillo and the glory didn’t last. He played his final game Sept. 28, 2011 — ironically against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park, near the same area where he was raised.
“It was tough for me for a long time to get over just because I felt like I had so much more to give,” Jaramillo said. “But my body, for whatever reason, just didn’t want to cooperate.
“Those last couple of years, I hurt my shoulder and had some back issues.”
But Jaramillo at least made it to the big time. And now he will be enshrined in the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame, where his sister-in-law, the former Abby Garchek, was inducted in 2015.
“I was talking about it with Jason the other day,” Bell said. “Once you get to that level of the big leagues, everybody is a good player. Jason did a good job just getting there.”
