Q & A with new Kenosha Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro

Duffy Dyer brought the perspective of decades and decades of baseball experience when he was manager. With you being much younger and not far removed from playing in college and the Northwoods League yourself, how does that help you relate to college players?

My senior season (of college) was in 2015, so I’m just five years removed, really, from the college scene. And then I tried playing one year of a little independent ball, so as soon as I got done playing I jumped into coaching. I think that’s always been one of my strengths, is I’m able to relate to these guys.

I’m able to communicate with them and kind of understand their situation, especially in the Northwoods League. I went through it for three summers, so I know what the grind is like. I’ve been there where my body’s aching. I’ve been there when things are going well and when things are going bad, so I feel like that’s one of my strengths, and I’m just looking forward to meeting the guys, learning about them, mentoring them, teaching them, all those types of things.

There’s always the philosophical baseball argument between the ‘old-school guys’ and the newer ‘analytics guys.’ So many players now gave grown up with analytics being a huge part of the game. Do you favor one philosophy over another?