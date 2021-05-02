Pollock 8 RBIs, Beaty 7 RBIs, each slam as Dodgers bop Brews

Bettinger (0-1) allowed 11 runs on 11 hits and two walks in four innings. He hit a batter and struck out none — he did, however, retire Dodgers star Mookie Betts in all three at-bats.

“We know what it’s like to make a debut,” Pollock said. “You have a lot of different emotions. You have a lot of adrenaline. We put the pressure on him early.”

The 25-year-old righty nearly escaped with a scoreless first.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Beaty hit a slow roller along the right side of the infield but ended up with a single when Bettinger couldn’t put his foot on the bag in time after taking the throw from first baseman Keston Hiura.

Pollock followed that up with a grand slam over the center-field wall that put the Dodgers ahead 5-0. The Dodgers made it 9-0 in the second inning when Beaty delivered a two-out grand slam over the outstretched arm of a leaping Avisaíl García in right field.

Bettinger didn’t want to speculate on what might have happened if he’d made the play on Beaty’s infield hit.