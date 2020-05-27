Players call MLB economic proposal `extremely disappointing'

MLB told the union on May 12 it hoped to play a season in which teams would face each division rival 13 times and every club in the corresponding division in the other league six times: AL East vs. NL East, for example.

Several governors have said teams are welcome to play in their regular-season ballparks but without fans due to the new coronavirus and mandates for social distancing. MLB told the union during the May 12 presentation if teams paid players prorated salaries in a 2020 season with no fans in ballparks, the clubs would combine to have negative $3.58 billion earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Many players and union leadership have said the March 26 agreement would stand and no additional salary should be given up. Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Blake Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, said he would not take the mound this year if his pay is cut further, proclaiming: “I’m not playing unless I get mine.”

Teams are worried about being at risk if a second wave of the virus causes cancellation of the postseason, which results in MLB receiving $787 million in broadcast revenue this year.

There is room for maneuvering in the economic negotiations, but no commitment on what areas to delve into.