Pinch-hit HR by Tellez gives Brewers 4-2 win over Pirates

The Brewers won two of three from the Pirates and remain 7 1/2 games ahead of Cincinnati in the NL Central.

Pirates left-hander Steven Brault gave up one run over four innings in his season debut after recovering from a strained lat in his throwing arm. His last start came when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 22.

Brault gave up three hits, struck out two and walked one.

The Brewers opened the scoring in the third when Kolten Wong doubled and came home on Eduardo Escobar’s two-out single.

Pittsburgh answered with two outs in the fourth as Jacob Stallings doubled home Reynolds, who reached on a leadoff walk. The Pirates took a 2-1 lead in the sixth as Reynolds led off with a triple into the right-field corner and scored on John Nogowski’s sacrifice fly.

The Pirates squandered other opportunities.

Pittsburgh got three hits off Peralta in the first inning but failed to score, thanks in part to Piña throwing out Hoy Park on an attempted steal. Kevin Newman hit a leadoff double in the fifth but was left stranded at third. Ben Gamel struck out looking with runners on third and second to end the top of the seventh.

