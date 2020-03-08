Peter Jackel: Yelich is truly a breath of fresh air

A couple thoughts about Derek Jeter:

First, the still anonymous writer who didn’t vote for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame should having his voting privileges revoked. Jeter is sixth all-time in hits (3,465), was an All-Star 14 of his 20 seasons, won five Gold Gloves, owns five World Series championship rings and is the greatest shortstop in baseball history. How could he have not been a unanimous inductee, as former teammate Mariano Rivera was one year earlier?

Second, the Brewers should dedicate a statue of Jeter on the Miller Park grounds some time this year.

OK, that second point was made in jest, but Jeter was responsible for gift-wrapping to the Brewers someone who may one day be remembered as among the greatest players in baseball history. It was on Jan. 25, 2018 when Jeter, who had been named CEO of the Marlins the previous year, traded Yelich to the Brewers for Lewis Brinson (.183 career batting average) and two other nondescript players.

Think about this: Jeter parted with an emerging player who was just 26 and who was under contractual control for five more seasons at the time of the trade for three players who have amounted to little so far.