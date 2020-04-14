Peter Jackel: Schiestle, Kiwanis waiting...and waiting...to play ball

After all, those kids mean the world to him. The same coach who used to light up his players when he felt they needed it looks back on them with enormous pride.

“Danny Langendorf played ball for me and he’s an FBI agent,” Schiestle said. “Scott Firminhac is a pastor. Blake Pindyk is a sports psychologist for the Brewers. Ryan Ruediger is a Marine. And on and on and on.

“They were all my best in certain ways.”

The feeling is mutual for all the players who were given the chance to play so much baseball by Schiestle for nearly 60 years.

“I met Jack about a year and a half ago and it’e been one of the most extraordinary things in my baseball career thus far,” said Kyle Semrad, a 2018 Walden graduate who was a three-year starter at Horlick. “I actually just talked to him last night and and the passion he has and not being able to even watch baseball games on TV right now, you can really, really hear that in his voice.

“Just the kids he’ll take out of his church who have never even picked up a baseball bat before and seeing how it’s their goal to turn them into a completed project, he’s by far the most devoted man I’ve ever met in my life to the game of baseball.”