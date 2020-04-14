Peter Jackel: Schiestle, Kiwanis waiting...and waiting...to play ball

A bored and restless Jack Schiestle, who has managed to stay just as enthusiastic about his job as he was when he started 58 years ago, found himself channel surfing a few days ago.
Coming across a bean-bag throwing contest, Schiestle actually started getting caught up in the competition, such as it was. Like so many of us longing to hear the crack of a bat meeting a baseball or the screech of athletic shoes on basketball courts, this was about all Schiestle could find. Also like so many of us these days, he learned to like it ... sort of.
“Those guys were amazing!” Schiestle said. “They had their little stands set up and these 15 guys would throw the bags through the hole every time! But I finally said to myself, ‘What in the hell am I doing here watching this?’ It’s crazy!”
Yes, these are crazy times with the COVID-19 pandemic steering our lives into directions we couldn’t have imagined just five weeks ago. And for Schiestle, what’s going on these days borders on the Twilight Zone.
For 58 years, he has been teaching youngsters in this area how to play baseball, usually with considerable success. Do the math and that takes us back to 1963, when a 42-year-old warhorse named Warren Spahn was on his way to winning 23 games for the Milwaukee Braves.
For the next six decades, baseball has been as much a part of Schiestle’s life as the oxygen he breathes. Heck, he and his players even had to rush to church on the afternoon on Aug. 1, 1970 after their game went onto extra innings. All Jack did that day was marry his beloved wife, Marlene.
No one could have realized back then that his streak of coaching baseball would be ended not by health issues or fatigue, but rather an invisible virus that is wreaking havoc on this world. But it’s looking more likely that this could be what finally ends Schiestle’s streak.
Meanwhile, he stays at home with Marlene, who sat in a lawn chair at all of her husband’s games for decades before health issues forced her to reluctantly back off. And like the rest of us, he waits for some semblance of encouraging news.
And he’ll be ready if that day comes.
Schiestle has already organized his Racine Kiwanis, featuring several former and present county players, for this season and they’re supposed to open their Land O’ Lakes League season on June 7 — two days before Schiestle turns 77.
But just seven weeks before that day, he’s spending his time taking calls from players wondering if they’re going to have a season. Oh, and he’s also been watching bean bags being thrown on television.
And it stings. Just as Milwaukee Brewers fans don’t want to think about a season without Bob Uecker in the broadcast booth, this community doesn’t want to think about Schiestle, who loves baseball and loves kids, not doing what he does best.
When that sad day comes, it’s time to think that we’re really getting old. And that day just might be upon us.
Just what does Schiestle think about what’s going on in the world these days?
“Most of it would be bleeped out!,” he said with a laugh. “I’m getting calls every single day from my ballplayers asking, ‘Are we going to have a season? Are we going to have a season?’ And it’s impossible. I don’t have a crystal ball and I just don’t know what to say. I really don’t.
“They’ll say, ‘Well, give me what your thought is,’ and I don’t like where we’re at right now.”
Making matters worse for Schiestle is that he has long suffered from Crohn’s Disease, which compromises his immune system. That makes him more susceptible to the ravages of this pandemic.
Even when the worst of COVID-19 is over, who’s to say it’s safe for Schiestle to return to the dugout and interact with so many others?
“What do we do?” Schiestle said. “If we were to open up in, say, May, I don’t think I could coach a baseball team. Am I going to sit on a bench with 20 guys sitting there?
“I just don’t know. It’s a crazy world.”
But Schiestle doesn’t want to make this a sob story about himself. What truly concerns him is giving his players a chance to play ball, especially if they are deprived of their high school season. Schiestle has long geared his program to prepare kids to play at the college level and he hates to think of them missing out on both their spring and summer seasons.
After all, those kids mean the world to him. The same coach who used to light up his players when he felt they needed it looks back on them with enormous pride.
“Danny Langendorf played ball for me and he’s an FBI agent,” Schiestle said. “Scott Firminhac is a pastor. Blake Pindyk is a sports psychologist for the Brewers. Ryan Ruediger is a Marine. And on and on and on.
“They were all my best in certain ways.”
The feeling is mutual for all the players who were given the chance to play so much baseball by Schiestle for nearly 60 years.
“I met Jack about a year and a half ago and it’e been one of the most extraordinary things in my baseball career thus far,” said Kyle Semrad, a 2018 Walden graduate who was a three-year starter at Horlick. “I actually just talked to him last night and and the passion he has and not being able to even watch baseball games on TV right now, you can really, really hear that in his voice.
“Just the kids he’ll take out of his church who have never even picked up a baseball bat before and seeing how it’s their goal to turn them into a completed project, he’s by far the most devoted man I’ve ever met in my life to the game of baseball.”
KJ Banse, a 2014 St. Catherine’s graduate, considers himself an average player when he was in high school. Under Schiestle’s watch, he was switched from a middle infielder to center field — which he didn’t think he could play — and started at that position for three years at Wisconsin Lutheran.
“Jack is one of those guys who doesn’t come around very often,” Banse said. “Jack helped me a ton. I joined him when I was a junior in high school and I just learned so much from him. I’ve grown so much not only as a player, but as a man because of him.
“Jack is, time and time again, always there for you and it doesn’t matter if it involves baseball or not. The impact he’s had on not only the kids, but the families of the kids ... he just takes you under his wing and makes you one of his own family.”
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
