Peter Jackel: Racine's Kuiper reaches into endless supply of baseball stories

OK, let’s revisit Kuiper’s shot heard around the world. That came Aug. 29, 1977, when he sent a hanging fastball from Steve Stone, who won the AL Cy Young Award three years later, over the right-field fence in the first inning at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. It was the only home run of Kuiper’s career and he holds the major-league record for fewest homers with at least 2,500 career at-bats. Since Stone is also a broadcaster, do the two still kid each other?

“I don’t think we kid about it a whole lot,” Kuiper said. “What happens is if we’re in the company of more than just him and I, somebody else will bring it up and then I really don’t have to deal with it. He does. He laughs and he shrugs it off. It was just a couple of years ago when were playing the White Sox. I walked into the booth and Hawk Harrelson made a big deal about it — ‘Hey, Stoney, there’s Kipe!’ And Steve was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to hear this again and again and again?’ But we’re way beyond looking at each other cross-eyed when we’re in the same room. He’s had a great career as a player and as a broadcaster, I’ve certainly enjoyed my career, so we’re kind of on the same path. We’re very close to the same age. Eventually, we’re both going to ride off into the sunset and maybe the only two people who are going to remember the home run are going to be him and me.”