Peter Jackel: Racine's Kuiper reaches into endless supply of baseball stories

Duane Kuiper, that boyish-looking young man who broke into the major leagues in 1974 and took a proud Racine community along for the ride, is closing in on his 70th birthday —not that he’s trying to outrun Father Time.
Heck, Duane will blow out those candles with gusto on June 19. He long ago decided that age is just a number. Why dread death when there’s still so much life to live?
And what a life he’s led, from once being hailed by tough-as-nails Cleveland Indians manager Frank Robinson as the best second baseman in the American League to being a Ford Frick-finalist broadcaster for the San Francisco Giants. In that latter role, he has masterfully articulated the exploits over the airwaves of the Giants’ World Series championship teams from 2010, ‘12 and ‘14.
During a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has silenced the sports world, Kuiper has a way of projecting positive energy. Chat with Kuiper for 15 minutes, as I did Friday afternoon, and one can’t help but feel everything is going to be all right.
During a conversation with Kuiper from his home in Danville, Calif., the ground rules were simple. I asked him whatever came to my mind and he answered with his storytelling mastery that makes him one of the best there is behind a microphone. So here we go:
My first question was asking Kuiper how difficult it has been to be silenced during a work stoppage that is not related to labor strife:
“There were two times that were really significant when it came to missing baseball,” Kuiper said. “I never thought I would be in a spot where I missed it more than in 1981, when we went on strike for about two months. That was as a player. And then as a broadcaster, in 1994, we went out in August and there was no World Series. I missed it so much back then, but not nearly as much as I miss it now. And I think the simple reason for that is you don’t know when we’re going to start. We’re under something now that nobody’s ever seen before and that’s a virus that’s kicking everybody’s rear end.
“But I do believe when we do get started again — and I’m an optimist so I do believe we will — that this is going to have just as dramatic effect on our population as it did with baseball after World War II. I think it’s going to be embraced like you’ve never seen a sport embraced before. The main reason for that is it’s a summer sport and it’s an every-day sport. People need it to get through the day, to get through the night. And the next day, there’s another game.”
Time out for a quick question about Joe Charboneau, the 1980 American League Rookie of the Year and Kuiper’s teammate on the Indians. He was a media sensation with his unorthodox ways, but after hitting 23 homers during his magical season, he hit just six more in his career and was out of baseball by 1983.
“While he was hitting the ball out of the park and while he was knocking balls off of the wall, he was also drinking beer through his nose, popping open beer bottles with his front teeth ... he was just doing all the stuff that the one guy in the fraternity house was doing in the ‘60s. And here he is, he’s Joe Charboneau,” Kuiper said. “He becomes the biggest cartoon in baseball, but a talented one. But then he starts to have back problems and back problems led to other problems. All of a sudden, we weren’t seeing the Joe Charboneau we saw when he was Rookie of the Year. It’s a great one-and-done story.”
Kuiper played during a time when Jim Palmer was winning multiple Cy Young awards and Nolan Ryan was terrifying hitters with his 100-mph heaters. Who was the toughest pitcher Kuiper faced during his playing career with the Indians and Giants?
“Probably two guys,” he said. “I’ll pick a right-hander and a left-hander. From the American League, Frank Tanana — the young Frank Tanana. At the end of his career, he re-invented himself and he didn’t throw very hard. When he was young, he was 98 miles per hour. In the National League, Mario Soto with the Reds had one of the great change-ups and not many guys threw it then. Now, everybody throws it. I’d be worried now if I had been a major leaguer in this era because of how much the change-up really affected me.”
Note: Kuiper went 3 for 18 against Tanana and 2 for 12 against Soto in his career. By the way, he owned Palmer, going 17 for 49 in his career against the three-time Cy Young Award winner.
When Kuiper first was called up to the Indians late in the 1974 season, two of his teammates were Gaylord and Jim Perry, who combined for three Cy Young Awards and 529 career victories. Only Phil and Joe Niekro, with 539 career victories, won more games among brothers in major-league history. How were they as teammates?
“They couldn’t have been more opposite,” Kuiper said. “Gaylord was grumpy, especially the day before he pitched and the day he pitched. I mean, really grumpy. Like, stay away from him. His brother Jim was just a happy-go-lucky guy and Jim spent half the time apologizing for his brother. Since his brother’s name was Gaylord, Jim’s nickname was ‘Jimlord.’ And everybody liked to play behind Jimlord. Nobody liked to play behind Gaylord, because if you screwed up behind Gaylord, he was going to let the whole world know you screwed up and he didn’t like it. Jimlord was like, ‘Oh, you’ll be fine. You’ll catch the next one. Don’t worry about it.’ “
By the way, Gaylord became a different person after he retired.
“I see Gaylord now all the time,” Kuiper said. “He’s a Hall of Famer, he went in as a Giant, he comes to the ballpark now and he’s like Captain Kangaroo! He’s like the nicest guy in the world. He’ll say, ‘Oh, Kipe, you used to play great behind me.! And I’m like, ‘Well, you might have said that then!’ “
Who is the greatest player Kuiper ever saw?
“Nobody put up numbers like Barry Bonds,” Kuiper said. “That’s when I was a broadcaster. When I was playing, remember, I got a chance to play against Hank Aaron because he came back to the American League (with the Brewers) in ‘75 and ‘76. I remember listening to Hank Aaron and Eddie Mathews with Earl Gillespie and Blaine Walsh doing the radio for the Braves as a kid. I used to take my transistor radio to bed. Aaron and Mathews, as far as I was concerned, walked on water! Then, in the blink of an eye, I’m standing at second base in Tucson. The Brewers were playing the Indians in an exhibition game and Hank Aaron is standing at second after he hit a double. Do you know how much effort it took for me not to just give him a big hug? I wanted to say, ‘You were one of my guys, Hank!’
“So while I’m thinking about that, Frank Robinson puts on a pickoff play. Well, Hank Aaron isn’t going to steal anything! I put the pickoff play on and he spikes himself going back into second! And he gives me the dirtiest look like he hates me for this. All I said to him when I walked back to my position is, ‘Mr. Aaron, Frank Robinson put that play on. I did not.’ And he kind of nodded his head and that was it.”
Who was Kuiper’s biggest mentor in baseball? It was actually someone who could have been his little brother.
“When I got to Cleveland, there was a guy there who was actually a year younger than me, but he had three years in the big leagues when I got there,” Kuiper said. “That was Buddy Bell and I learned a lot from Buddy on how to be a big leaguer — how to treat people, how to be friends with the ushers at the ballpark and concessionaires, how to tip kids who worked in the clubhouse, where to eat on the road and how to tip people on the road. I learned a lot from him and he knows how I feel about him. Even though he was a year younger than me, he was almost like an older brother in showing me what it’s like to be a big leaguer and I will not forget that.”
On playing for the old-school Robinson, the first black manager in major-league history, from 1975-77.
“Part of the deal was that you wanted to make him happy and you knew he was happy just by the outcome of whatever you were trying to do,” Kuiper said. “If you were trying to get a guy from second to third with nobody out and you hit a ball to the right side, you knew he was going to be happy. But one thing you couldn’t do with Frank is you couldn’t expect him to say, ‘Hey. good job, kid.’ If you expected that, then you were going to wait a long time. He had a look of approval and a look of disapproval. All you needed to see was what his body language was like and if you could read it properly, then you had a pretty good idea of how he felt you were doing at that particular time.”
OK, let’s revisit Kuiper’s shot heard around the world. That came Aug. 29, 1977, when he sent a hanging fastball from Steve Stone, who won the AL Cy Young Award three years later, over the right-field fence in the first inning at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. It was the only home run of Kuiper’s career and he holds the major-league record for fewest homers with at least 2,500 career at-bats. Since Stone is also a broadcaster, do the two still kid each other?
“I don’t think we kid about it a whole lot,” Kuiper said. “What happens is if we’re in the company of more than just him and I, somebody else will bring it up and then I really don’t have to deal with it. He does. He laughs and he shrugs it off. It was just a couple of years ago when were playing the White Sox. I walked into the booth and Hawk Harrelson made a big deal about it — ‘Hey, Stoney, there’s Kipe!’ And Steve was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to hear this again and again and again?’ But we’re way beyond looking at each other cross-eyed when we’re in the same room. He’s had a great career as a player and as a broadcaster, I’ve certainly enjoyed my career, so we’re kind of on the same path. We’re very close to the same age. Eventually, we’re both going to ride off into the sunset and maybe the only two people who are going to remember the home run are going to be him and me.”
Kuiper transferred from Horlick as a junior in 1966 when Case opened that year and was a member of the school’s first graduating class two years later. Who was the most memorable person Kuiper met at Case?
“Oh, Gene Veit, no question,” he said, referring to the school’s football coach from 1966-94. “He just had a presence about him that was so much different than all the other coaches. The thing about Gene Veit is that he first wanted to show you that he was a pretty tough guy. And then, slowly he showed you that he had soft side that we all ended up liking very much.”
A few months after Kuiper’s beloved father, Henry died at the age of 94 last Aug. 14, Duane and siblings Kathy, Jeff and Glen visited their old family farm near Highway 20 and I-94 for the ground-breaking ceremony of the new Aurora Medical Center. How would Henry feel about that?
“He knew that land was valuable and he had seen what was going up in that area from Foxconn to Amazon to warehouses,” Kuiper said. “In his mind, because he thought his farm was more special than anyone else’s, he didn’t want those types of things on his land. He wanted something special on his land and I can’t think of anything better than a hospital. I remember Harmon Killebrew said in his Hall-of-Fame speech, ‘My mom once yelled out the back door at my dad — Hey, tell your boys to stop playing ball! They’re killing the grass!’ And Harmon Killebrew’s father said, ‘Hey, we’re not raising grass! We’re raising boys!’
“I think that’s what my dad felt. He was raising a family on that land and if it could go to a hospital — and a hospital is very important; we know that now more than ever — he left this earth very, very happy.”
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or my emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
