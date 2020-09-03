Peter Jackel: Ol' Ray Berres would be beaming over these White Sox

It was the Year of the Chicago White Sox.
And on that early Saturday afternoon of July 23, 2005, I was sitting on a porch of a home on Hawthorne Drive in Twin Lakes. What I left with a few hours later was easily the most memorable interview of my career. And I can’t imagine anything surpassing it.
His name was Ray Berres, a gangly 97-year-old man whom I had read about in an issue of Sports Illustrated a few years earlier. His playing days as a major league catcher started in 1934, which was Babe Ruth’s final season. He went on to become a widely-respected pitching coach for the White Sox and mentored the likes of Billy Pierce and Early Wynn on the 1959 American League champions.
And he lived just 45 miles southwest of Racine!
What a cool story it would be, I thought, to sit down and talk to a man so close by who had personally seen so much history. But Berres was elusive, not to mention a little cantankerous.
When I tracked down a phone number for him a few years earlier, I was cut off with a curt, “I don’t want no publicity!”
Click.
Gathering courage a year later, I decided to try again. Same answer. Same definitive click.
OK, leave this poor elderly widowed man alone, right? Well, 2005 happened a year later and the White Sox were having their best season in years. Come on, this man just had to talk.
Holding my breath, I called his home for the third straight year and as gingerly as I could, re-introduced myself. Well, sometimes persistence pays off because when I was expecting to get shouted off the phone, there was a far more inviting tone in Berres’ voice this time.
Almost softly and with a sense of resignation, he said, “You’re really desperate for a story, aren’t you?” Sensing a hole had just opened through which I could run to daylight, I managed to get him to agree to an interview.
“When do you want to come out here?,” he asked in a less-than-enthused tone.
Which brings me back to July 23, 2005, when I arrived at Berres’ home only to find a note wedged in his front door. In an elderly man’s scrawl, it read, “Peter! Wait — I’ll be back soon. Went for a bite to eat. — Ray”
Maybe 15 minutes later, a white Toyota Avalon stopped at the front of Berres’ driveway. The passenger door opened and out stepped a spry man holding a cane in one hand and a styrofoam container with the leftovers from his lunch in the other.
We walked into his house and, for the rest of the afternoon, Berres took me on a personally guided tour through a glorious era in baseball. Few people were alive to discuss it anymore and I believe he was the oldest one left. Could I possibly be conversing with a man who had squatted into position behind home plate with the great Babe Ruth entering the batter’s box?
As we continued to talk, Berres gradually warmed from strictly businesslike to a visitor he never wanted to meet in the first place to a downright gracious host.
My favorite moment came when we were sitting in his kitchen and I asked Berres about the arm miseries being suffered by Kerry Wood, then the Chicago Cubs’ hard-throwing ace. Berres had an esteemed reputation for being able to detect this kind of thing as a pitching coach and he immediately responded that Wood had a defect in his delivery that would continue to land him on the disabled list many times over.
He was so right.
Suddenly, Berres said, “I can’t put into words what I could show you. I’ll try to be a little more demonstrative for you. Pull me up!”
And then a man pushing 100 proceeded to wind into a series of pitching deliveries in his kitchen and explained with each one precisely how Wood was putting so much unnecessary stress on his powerful right arm.
These were the days when smart phones were just starting to become the vital devices they are today and it would be several years before I would own my first one. What I would give to have a video of Berres’ personal demonstration stored away on my phone!
Anyway, I left late that afternoon with an offer I knew Berres would never accept — an invitation to one day return to Twin Lakes and take him out to lunch. I never saw him or heard from him again.
That fall, the White Sox went on to win their first World Series championship since 1917 — an almost Cubs-like stretch of 88 years. And Berres peacefully expired on Feb. 1, 2007 — a little more than 18 months after the interview of my lifetime and seven months prior to what would have been Ray’s 100th birthday.
I still think of this deceptively gracious man, particularly during the baseball season, and still have that note he left wedged in his front door for me that lovely summer afternoon. And I wonder what he would be thinking 15 years later as his White Sox add some genuine excitement to this truncated baseball season.
The White Sox of 2005 had been building toward that World Series championship under manager Ozzie Guillen with several competitive teams since 2000. This one under manager Rick Renteria has come out of the blue, considering the White Sox went 72-89 last season.
If I could be sitting with Ray at his kitchen table again, I just know that he would have raved about the masterful rebuilding job general manager Rick Hahn has done.
Where does one start? Hahn fleeced Cubs counterpart Theo Epstein in that 2017 swap of Jose Quintana for Eloy Jiminez and Dylan Cease. The rapid development of the latter two with the White Sox could easily put the infamous Lou Brock-for-Ernie Broglio Cubs trade from 1964 to shame.
And I know Ray would have mentioned Hahn’s addition of crucial veteran presences the likes of catcher Yasmani Grandal, pitcher Dallas Keuchel and first baseman Jose Abreu,
Center fielder Luis Robert? Ray would have been falling out of his chair over this 22-year-old Cuban. Kudos again to Hahn for having the courage and foresight to secure the kid long term with a six-year, $76 million contract before Robert even played a major-league game for the White Sox.
Four years ago, the Cubs were the talk of professional sports when they won their first World Series championship since 1908. And now they are being left in the dust by Hahn’s White Sox.
There’s a good chance Quintana and fellow lefty Jon Lester will be moving on after this season. Right-hander Kyle Hendrick has been ordinary. Reliever Craig Kimbrel has been beyond awful.
And then there’s the lineup. Shortstop Javier Baez and third baseman Kris Bryant are the Cubs’ most popular players and both are eligible for free agency after next season.
But seriously, should big money be offered to either player, especially with all teams being financially challenged because of the pandemic? Bryant has either been hindered or out the last three seasons because of injuries. And Baez (48 strikeouts, six walks this season) has been Kimbrel bad.
These White Sox are clearly taking over Chicago.
And ol’ Ray sure would love what’s happening on the south side.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
