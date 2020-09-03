Peter Jackel: Ol' Ray Berres would be beaming over these White Sox

As we continued to talk, Berres gradually warmed from strictly businesslike to a visitor he never wanted to meet in the first place to a downright gracious host.

My favorite moment came when we were sitting in his kitchen and I asked Berres about the arm miseries being suffered by Kerry Wood, then the Chicago Cubs’ hard-throwing ace. Berres had an esteemed reputation for being able to detect this kind of thing as a pitching coach and he immediately responded that Wood had a defect in his delivery that would continue to land him on the disabled list many times over.

He was so right.

Suddenly, Berres said, “I can’t put into words what I could show you. I’ll try to be a little more demonstrative for you. Pull me up!”

And then a man pushing 100 proceeded to wind into a series of pitching deliveries in his kitchen and explained with each one precisely how Wood was putting so much unnecessary stress on his powerful right arm.

These were the days when smart phones were just starting to become the vital devices they are today and it would be several years before I would own my first one. What I would give to have a video of Berres’ personal demonstration stored away on my phone!