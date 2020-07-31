Peter Jackel: Marlene Schiestle was always there for her husband

“It was hard to not go to the plate with a smile after hearing Marlene’s words of encouragement from the other side of the dugout. I will deeply miss hearing her voice every time I call and her smacking Coach’s arm when he started teasing me. There are so many wonderful memories that I will keep with me. Mrs. Coach will always be an example to the world of what goodness and unwavering love for everyone looks like.”

But as the years passed, Marlene’s health deteriorated with a number of ailments. Her long, long streak of being with her husband at games was eventually snapped. For Jack, there was no getting used to not seeing her in that lawn chair beside the dugout.

He tried to get her to a few games, but it was such a struggle and it just wasn’t the same anymore.

And now that she’s gone, Jack finds comfort in so many memories. He also finds comfort with that whistle that he blows twice a night just to let her know that he’s thinking about her. And that lawn chair.

“For a long time, when she was going through her cancer, I would take the lawn chair and set it up,” Schiestle said. “She wasn’t in it, but I would set up the lawn chair.”