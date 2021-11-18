Peter Jackel: Burnes truly did deserve Cy Young

As a longtime baseball stats freak, I remember Nov. 18, 2010 as the start of an enlightening era that continues to evolve today.

That was the day Felix Hernandez of the Seattle Mariners won the American League Cy Young Award.

With a 13-12 record.

It was the first time I could recall voters actually looking beyond the obvious — victories that can be impacted by so many variables — and delving into what true pitching excellence is all about. In Hernandez's case, he led the AL in innings (249⅔), held hitters to the lowest batting average (.212) and ranked second in strikeouts (232).

Those voters also took into account that in 10 of Hernandez's starts that season, the Mariners scored one run or less.

And that brings me to Corbin Burnes, announced as the National League's Cy Young Award winner.

Even during this age of heightened awareness among voters, I thought Burnes' chances of winning were minimal among the three finalists.

My thinking was he didn't pitch enough innings to be seriously considered (his 167 is the lowest by a Cy Young winner in a season that wasn't shortened). Meanwhile, Max Scherzer carried the Los Angeles Dodgers on his back (7-0, 1.98 ERA) after they acquired the future Hall of Famer July 30 from the Washington Nationals.

I'm delighted I was wrong because Burnes deserved this. And the voters who looked beyond his 11-5 record did their due diligence.

They certainly took note that Burnes led the league in ERA (2.43), fielding independent pitching (1.63), strikeout rate (35.6%), and WAR (7.5).

Also bolstering his case is the eight innings he pitched in a combined no-hitter and that he struck out 15 on 99 pitches in another appearance.

The list continues. Burnes struck out a record 58 before allowing his first walk.

And he moved into a tie with Tom Seaver and Aaron Nola in baseball history when he had 10 consecutive strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs Aug. 11.

There's even an inspiring hook to Burnes' story: Just two seasons ago, when he was used mostly as a reliever, Burnes went 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA.

Burnes becomes the Brewers' third Cy Young Award winner and their first since 1982, when Pete Vuckovich won it in the American League.

And Vuckovich should not have won it that season even with his 18-6 record. In a year in which the Toronto Blue Jays' Dave Stieb was named the AL's Pitcher of the Year by the Sporting News, Vuckovich had 105 strikeouts and 102 walks. His ERA was a respectable 3.34, but his WHIP was a poor 1.502 (Burnes' was 0.940 this season).

Plus, Vuckovich was backed by an offense that featured three future Hall of Famers (Robin Young, Paul Molitor and Ted Simmons), not to mention Cecil Cooper, Ben Oglivie and Gorman Thomas.

The truth is, Stieb (17-14, 3.25 ERA, five shutouts in a league-leading 288⅓ innings) should have won the award over Vuckovich. Or Jim Palmer (15-5, 3.13 ERA) in his final outstanding season.

Burnes wouldn't have had a chance back in those days.

But things have changed and it is so refreshing to see.

