MILWAUKEE — David Stearns welcomed Nora Ann, his seven-pound, five-ounce daughter, into the world Tuesday night.
David, wife Whitney and Nora are doing just fine.
One day later, something else Stearns was involved in creating was also making an appearance.
And the Milwaukee Brewers are doing just fine as well. That is, after a scare in the ninth inning.
Stearns, the Brewers’ young genius general manager who embraces cutting-edge analytics, rolled out another rendition of his pitching staff by committee that he designed with manager Craig Counsell. This was for nothing less than the first game of a National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies and what a sensation it was.
With starter Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, Corey Knebel, Josh Hader and Joakim Soria joining forces to create a reasonable facsimile of Sandy Koufax in the 1965 World Series, the Brewers not only canceled out an uncharacteristic ninth-inning meltdown by Jeremy Jeffress, they took a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-five series with a 3-2 10-inning victory.
In the 1950s, the aces in Milwaukee were Warren Spahn and Lew Burdette.
A generation later, they were Pete Vuckovich and Mike Caldwell.
And a generation after that, they were ... well, let’s get a scorecard. The ace these days is a mix-and-match group, with the most recent incarnation being Thursday’s selection of pitchers. When the Brewers go this route again, that ace will be comprised of anyone else who best lines up for the task at hand in the eyes of Stearns and Counsell.
Considering where the Brewers were for the better part of a half century and where they are today, does anyone care to question their judgement?
“It worked the way we wanted,” Counsell said.
It worked even though Jeffress, one of the most reliable relievers in baseball this season, was clearly not himself. Brought in for the ninth inning to secure what appeared to be a 2-0 victory, he instead allowed three hits and two earned runs in an uncharacteristic collapse.
In fact, had a shot to the right-field corner with no outs and runners on first and second not landed maybe an inch foul, the Brewers would almost certainly find themselves in a position of having to win three of the next four games in this series.
“You know, it was kind of one of those innings,” Counsell said. “He did a great job keeping it tied, really. The key to the inning was when things weren’t going well, he managed to keep it tied.”
Call it one blemish on the Brewers’ most meaningful game because of two other Stearns’ acquisitions. Christian Yelich and Mike Moustakas both worked back from 0-2 counts in the bottom of the 10th inning, with Yelich walking and Moustakas delivering the game-winning hit.
But it all goes back to that pitching collaboration to remember. Jeffress wasn’t at his best Thursday, but the others combined to allow just one hit — a two-out triple by Carlos Gonzalez in the fifth inning — and two walks.
“Brandon did his job beautifully and then Corbin Burnes followed and did his job beautifully,” Counsell said. “Before the game, if you’d have told me I was going to get five innings from two guys, I would have said we’re in a very good spot.
“And so they did it and lots of credit — I know everybody in our organization, our player development, our scouting, should be proud. Two homegrown guys going out there in the first game of the playoff series and getting 15 outs for us. Pretty cool.”
And then three others getting it done in a game the Brewers desperately needed to win.
In the realm of real estate, there is location, location, location.
In the realm of contemporary baseball, there is analytics, analytics, analytics.
They can be tedious. All the pitching changes they inspire can slow games to a snail’s pace. But those who use it properly, as Stearns and Counsell have done, can contend for World Series championships with cost-effective payrolls that are critical in Milwaukee’s market.
Rockies manager Bud Black, remarkably restrained after such a gut-wrenching loss, could only admire what he had seen from waves of Brewers relievers coming in.
“Well, I don’t know whether it was the changing of the pitchers or the pitchers themselves,” Black said. “I mean, the group of pitchers threw the ball well.
“Right out of the chute, their starter ... I mean he has a good arm. He was pitching with velocity. He had a very good slider. He was pitching aggressive. And the same thing for the kid from St. Mary’s (referring to Burnes from St. Mary’s College in California). He threw the ball well, too. Knebel threw the ball well. Hader threw the ball well, but eventually we got to Jeffress.
“But I think it was more about how they threw the ball than our at-bats. They pitched really, really well.”
Who says the Brewers don’t have an ace anymore? It’s just that assembly is required for their aces these days.
The closest pitcher the Brewers have to an individual ace — former journeyman Jhoulys Chacin — will try to give his team a 2-0 advantage in this series on Friday.
But after what transpired Thursday, expect more aces-by-committee to be thrown on the table by the Brewers.
