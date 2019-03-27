If you're a Brewers fan, you're certainly hoping that this season will not be a repeat of 1983, 2009 or 2012.
You're wishing for sustained success after the Brewers came within one victory of the World Series last season. And it seems they are set up for just that considering they return every meaningful player from last season and appear likely to regain the services of former ace Jimmy Nelson, who missed last season with a shoulder injury, at some point.
It wasn't like that during those three other seasons after the glory. In 1983, the Brewers were without Pete Vuckovich and Rollie Fingers, the previous two American League Cy Young Award winners. In 2009, CC Sabathia was pitching for the Yankees, not the Brewers. And in 2012, ace Zack Greinke was traded in July before the Brewers could lose him in free agency.
Still, there's reason for concern with these Brewers, who I think will finish behind the Cubs in the National League Central Division. Sports Illustrated pegs the Brewers as the second best team in the NL behind the Dodgers, but that may be a stretch.
Here are my concerns about the 2019 Brewers:
• Manager Craig Counsell rode his bullpen hard last season and it was a ticket to success. Josh Hader was all but unhittable at times. But counting the playoffs, he pitched nearly 90 innings last season and one can only ride even the greatest horses so far.
Jeremy Jeffress was showing signs of unraveling during the playoffs. Corey Knebel has had a sore elbow during spring training. And if Hader starts melting down the way another dominant lefty reliever, Andrew Miller, did last season after a brilliant five-year stretch, then the Brewers could have problems — especially with starting pitchers who can't approach those on the Cubs' staff.
• Center fielder Lorenzo Cain turns 33 April 13, making him one of the oldest at his position in the major leagues. He was seventh in the National League MVP voting last season after scoring 90 runs and working the plate for a .395 on-base average, but history tells us players his age can lose it quickly. How much longer can the Brewers depend on Cain to play at this level?
• And what about 35-year-old Ryan Braun, who had a career-worst batting average (.254) and on-base average (.313) last season? The Brewers are married to his $105 million contract through 2020 and trading a declining player with those dollars attached seems unlikely. To expect much more from Braun than what he gave the Brewers last season seems unrealistic.
• What kind of range will a 30-year-old Mike Moustakas have in his first shot at second base? Moutakas has played 937 career games at third base and none at second. Offensively, Moustaskas has a pedestrian career on-base average of of .307 and has never scored more than 73 runs in a season.
He's said to be a positive influence in the clubhouse, but it remains to be seen how much of a return he will give on his $10 million contract for this season.
• During the first 87 games last season, Jesús Aguilar hit .298 with 24 homers and 70 RBIs. His OPB was .995. During the last 67 games, he hit .245 with 11 homers and 38 RBIs. His OPS during that stretch was .760.
Considering Aguilar's 492 at-bats last season were 155 more than in his previous four seasons combined, have pitchers figured out how to handle Aguilar? And if they have, can he recover?
• Perhaps one of the greatest concerns is the departure of pitching coach Derek Johnson, who took a similar job with the Reds. Johnson has been credited with maximizing the talents of Nelson, Chase Anderson, Wade Miley and Jhoulys Chacin. Under his watch, the Brewers' ERA improved from 4.28 in 2016 to 3.73 last season.
Chris Hook has been promoted from within the organization to replace Johnson, but whether he can connect with what is an ordinary starting pitching staff as well as Johnson did remains to be seen.
• Can National League MVP Christian Yelich be expected to even approach his final 65 games last season, when he hit ,367 with 25 homers and 67 RBIs? It's difficult to envision that.
• And then there's the NL Central Division, which shapes up as perhaps the most formidable in baseball.
The Cubs had all sorts of challenges last season and still won 95 games. The Cardinals have added Paul Goldschmidt, who has finished among the top three in National League MVP voting three times in the last six seasons.
The Cardinals' starting pitchers are better than the Brewers' starters with Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty and Michael Wacha.
Despite so many questions, the Brewers could match their success from last season. By the looks of the things, they're going to have to be as exceptional.
