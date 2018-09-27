For only the fifth time since 1970, when the cash-strapped Seattle Pilots relocated to Milwaukee and became the Brewers, this organization is heading to the playoffs.
After nearly 50 years of mostly middling to maudlin baseball, fans who have supported this team — and they have done so far more than the Brewers have deserved to be supported many times — are going to see meaningful games played in October. It's about time.
The heroes are numerous.
Start with Christian Yelich, Jesus Aguilar and Lorenzo Cain. Single out Jhoulys Chacin, Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress.
But before anyone else, the name of a thirty-something Harvard graduate named David Stearns should be mentioned. Because without his astute sense of what it takes to be successful these days, the Brewers would be the same old organization we knew for so long.
He's the one who is responsible for taking a team that was 68-94 just three years ago and molding it into the continuously evolving cost-effective product you see today.
There was a time when the economics of baseball allowed for blockbuster transactions that pushed a team over the top, even in the Brewers' limited market. That was never more the case for the Brewers than Dec. 12, 1980, when then general manager Harry Dalton pried Rollie Fingers, Pete Vuckovich and Ted Simmons away from the St. Louis Cardinals for no one of note and set up a powerhouse.
For the next three seasons, the greatest baseball played in Milwaukee since Henry Aaron, Eddie Mathews and Warren Spahn were sporting their Braves tomahawks in the 1950s was played. Two playoff appearances. One American League pennant. Two Cy Young Award winners. One Most Valuable Player. And countless memories that endure after all these years.
It worked back then because a team the Brewers' size could handle a payroll that included Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Cecil Cooper, Gorman Thomas, Ben Oglivie, Mike Caldwell, Moose Haas, Vuckovich, Fingers and Simmons, among others. Can you imagine any one team trying to financially satisfy those players these days?
It couldn't be done.
That's why Stearns may go down as the greatest hire the Brewers have made in their history.
When Stearns was hired to replace Doug Melvin in September 2015, he said a lot of astute things. But nothing was more astute than this:
"I don't think it's really a secret," he said during his introductory press conference. "You need to acquire, develop and keep controllable young talent — quality Major League talent. If you look at the sustainably competitive teams throughout the industry, regardless of the market size, regardless of the city, that's what you have to do. You can't build a team through free agency. Even the biggest-market teams in baseball can't do that."
The bottom line has said all that needs to be said. Under Stearns' watch, the Brewers have improved from 68 victories in 2015 to 72 to 86 to at least 92 this season. And they've made that progression without recklessly throwing money at free agents, as Theo Epstein has been able to do with the Chicago Cubs.
To be sure, Stearns hasn't been perfect. He allowed Scooter Gennett to leave as a free agent and he traded Khris Davis to the Oakland Athletics for next to nothing. Both saw their careers reach new heights after leaving the Brewers
But there's not much to take issue with when it comes to Stearns.
He saved the Brewers' season by signing journeyman Jhoulys Chacin as a free agent. He identified Jesus Aguilar as a keeper and signed him as a low-priced free agent. He traded Tyler Thornburg to the Boston Red Sox for Travis Shaw, who has 31 homers and 85 RBIs in what has been considered a disappointing season for him.
His finest single transaction came last January, when he acquired Christian Yelich in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Not only should Yelich win the National League MVP this season, he's only 26 and is under the Brewers' control through 2021.
As Stearns said three years ago, it's all about acquiring controllable young talent.
But what might be Stearns' most impressive feat is building perhaps the greatest bullpen in baseball. This is an age where relief pitching has become a focal point of the game and a bullpen of Hader, Jeffress, Corey Knebel, Jacob Barnes and other accomplished arms give the Brewers the capability of going deep into the playoffs.
The Brewers head into their final three games of the regular season a half game behind the Cubs in the NL Central Division and with plenty of momentum. And their opponent will be the lowly Detroit Tigers, who will surely be phoning in those last three games.
Ninety miles to the south, the Cubs and their misfiring offense will host the St. Louis Cardinals, who will be fighting for their lives. Furthermore, fatigue could be a factor for the Cubs, who have had little rest this month.
It promises to be a wild weekend and the Brewers just might bounce the Cubs into a wild card. But no matter what happens, this has been one of the most encouraging seasons in the Brewers' history.
And it looks like it's only going to get better, thanks to Stearns.
