Craig Counsell, who used to be about as light and amusing with the media as a surgeon under duress, is starting to loosen up.
As he sat down for his postgame press conference Thursday afternoon following the Brewers' stirring season-opening victory over the Cardinals, the manager pushed the humor just a little with a few of his comments.
He confessed to muttering an unprintable word in the dugout after Jose Martinez's shot to right-center field appeared likely to tie the game in the top of the ninth inning.
And when asked if Josh Hader threw anything other than fastballs during his electric two-inning relief appearance, Counsell referenced new catcher Yasmani Grandal.
"If you were Yasmani, would you have put down another finger (to signal for some other pitch)?" Counsell asked. "I mean, seriously. I don't think you would."
But when the subject turned to Hader, Counsell turned serious. A case could be made that Hader is the Brewers' second-most indispensable player behind Christian Yelich and Counsell underscored that with his resolute words.
"He threw two innings today and he's not going to pitch every day," Counsell said. "We're going to take care of him. It's absolutely crucial that we do it right by him. That's not going to change."
It can't change because, as stirring and pleasing as the Brewers's season opener was, there are dire warning signs lurking about with this team.
The Brewers' mix-and-match bullpen was as responsible as anything else for one of the most memorable seasons in franchise history last season. And there are cracks showing in that bullpen.
On the same day as their season-opening victory, it was revealed that reliever Corey Knebel, invaluable during the regular season and all but unhittable during the playoffs, will undergo Tommy John surgery after partially tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Surgery was confirmed Friday and he will be lost for the season.
Meanwhile Jeremy Jeffress, who had a 1.29 ERA during the regular season, is out with a sore right shoulder. The warning signs were evident during the playoffs last October, when Jeffress had a 5.40 ERA in three appearances against the Rockies and a 7.71 in five against the Dodgers.
Is this bullpen-by-committee strategy that served the Brewers so well last season going to be a long-term viable option?
Counsell seemed to believe it will be business as usual for the Brewers, saying Friday that, "Sometimes the best answers come from when you get put in those situations. You have to come up with a different way to look at the problem."
The question is how many answers are there?
The Brewers' starting pitchers are led by a journeyman in Jhoulys Chacin and they took a backseat last season to those vaunted relievers. This team is not going to return to the postseason with the strength of its starting pitchers.
That leaves it up to general manager David Stearns, who has made some mistakes (getting rid of Khris Davis and Scooter Gennett, to name two), but who has generally been able to find pitching help at bargain-basement prices.
Chase Anderson has won 30 games in three seasons with the Brewers. Knebel, Junior Guerra, the since departed Wade Miley and Chacin are more examples of Stearns finding something for next to nothing.
With Knebel out and Jeffress a huge question mark (just how effective will he be when he does return?), Brewers fans can only hope there's magic in the arms of those Stearns has chosen to fill out the pitching staff.
Corbin Burnes was 7-0 with 35 strikeouts in 38 innings in his first season with the Brewers last year.
Jacob Barnes struck out 47 in 48⅔ innings with a 3.33 ERA last season.
Taylor Williams struck out 57 in 53 innings, although he also walked 25 and had a 4.25 ERA.
And Stearns obviously has seen something in two recent acquisitions — 32-year-old Alex Wilson (2-4 with a 3.36 ERA for the Tigers last season) and lefty Alex Claudio (13-6 with a 3.20 ERA in five seasons with the Rangers).
Replacement parts are needed for the Brewers to match last year's success. Hader, for one, believes help is on the way.
"It's going to take an army to get through the season," he was quoted as saying Friday. "You never know when we're going to need it. I think we have the guys to do so.
"You gotta always adapt and you've gotta just be open for anything."
Brewers fans can only hope that Stearns' winning streak with finding arms continues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.