This plot seemingly thickens with the passing of each day.
Now that the Milwaukee Brewers not only claimed the National League’s Central Division, but home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with their monumental victory Monday afternoon, they no longer should be considered upstarts. These guys are the real deal, from their boyish-looking manager, to a bullpen that comes at teams in waves to the sweet left-handed hitting outfielder who is going to be named the NL’s Most Valuable Player in about six weeks.
A cost-effective, yet remarkably effective roster assembled by young general manager David Stearns has toppled the big corporate Cubs in the race for the division championship. And in their own ballpark on a dreary Monday afternoon.
Just as it rained heavily in this area Monday morning, the Brewers reigned heavily over the Cubs, whose offense was rendered all but useless by the pitching of the rejuvenated journeyman Jhoulys Chacin, followed by that deadly wave of relievers.
For Duane Kuiper, a Racine native who is a longtime award-winning broadcaster for the San Francisco Giants, it starts with Brewers manager Brewers manager Craig Counsell, a former left-handed hitting middle infielder just as Kuiper was.
“Middle infielders make the best managers,” Kuiper said. “I say that tongue-in-cheek, but Craig Counsell has done a fabulous job.
“I look at that little guy and he has all that respect from those big guys that are on that roster. Sometimes, that’s not easy to do, but he’s done it. And, good for him. He’s a class act. We like our Wisconsin guys and he’s certainly one of them.”
As the Brewers were outclassing the Cubs Monday afternoon, I started thinking if any comparisons can be made between this team and the 1982 champions who raised an American League pennant over County Stadium.
That was 36 years ago and the game has changed tremendously since then, especially with complete games being rendered all but extinct and waves of relievers ruling the day. So even though the ‘82 Brewers have the decisive advantage in terms of offensive production from most position players, there’s a strong case to be made for these Brewers because of their relief pitching.
Here is my comparison:
CATCHER: Ted Simmons (1982) vs. Manny Pina (2018): Even though Simmons was on the downside of his career by 1982, he is an easy choice with 23 homers and 97 RBIs. Pina doesn’t come close to that.
FIRST BASE: Cecil Cooper (1982) vs. Jesus Aguilar (2018): This one is closer, but Cooper hit 32 homers, drove in 121 runs and scored 104. As effective as Aguilar has been, Cooper is still the choice.
SECOND BASE: Jim Gantner (1982) vs, Travis Shaw (2018): Since Shaw was shifted from third to second base when the Brewers acquired Mike Moustakas, he’s the choice here. Shaw has produced 32 homers, 86 RBIs and a .481 slugging percentage. Gantner had four homers, 43 RBIs and a .369 slugging percentage in 1982.
SHORTSTOP: Robin Yount (1982) vs. Orlando Arcia (2018): Yount won the first of his two MVP awards that season and had a .578 slugging percentage, which is pretty remarkable for a middle infielder. Enough said.
THIRD BASE: Paul Molitor (1982) vs. Mike Moustakas (2018): Molitor is still my choice as the greatest player who spent most of his career with the Brewers. Not even close here.
LEFT FIELD: Ben Oglivie (1982) vs. Ryan Braun (2018): Braun would have been the choice a few years ago, but he’s not what he was. And Oglivie hit 34 homers with 102 RBIs in 1982.
CENTER FIELD: Gorman Thomas (1982) vs. Lorenzo Cain (2018): An argument could be made that Cain (90 runs, .396 on-base average) has meant more to these Brewers than Thomas meant in 1982. Still, it has to be Thomas considering he hit a team-high 39 homers with 112 RBIs in 1982.
RIGHT FIELD: Charlie Moore (1982) vs. Christian Yelich (2018): Moore was a pedestrian hitter. Yelich is this year’s National League MVP. Case closed.
STARTING PITCHING: It’s decisively for the 1982 Brewers here. That staff had 34 complete games and six shutouts. And it was headed by Cy Young Award winner Pete Vuckovich. This year’s staff has produced no shutouts and has pretty much been piecemeal all season.
RELIEF PITCHING: A big edge to this year’s Brewers event though the 1982 team featured Rollie Fingers, the reigning AL Cy Young Award and MVP that season. Fingers suffered an arm injury Sept. 2 in 1982 and didn’t pitch the rest of the season, probably costing the Brewers the World Series championship.
After Fingers, there wasn’t much relief to be found, with Dwight Bernard, Jamie Easterley, Pete Ladd and Doug Jones, among others, having nondescript seasons.
The game has evolved into a chess match of relievers and the Brewers have plenty of those. Pick your poison between Josh Hader, Jeremy Jeffress, Corey Knebel, Joakim Soria and Dan Jennings with a second wave of Jacob Barnes, Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Taylor Williams.
The bottom line is this year’s Brewers went 96-67 while the 1982 Brewers were 95-67. As noted, the 1982 Brewers had a decisive advantage with offensive production from most position players.
The difference with this team is the superior relief pitching that today’s game demands. They also have an stronger defense with 100 errors this season, compared to 125 by the ‘82 Brewers.
In their own way. these Brewers very much stand up to the team that captivated this state 36 years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.