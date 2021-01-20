Peter Jackel: Bidding a sad farewell to a friend

In the interest of full disclosure, the subject of this column is about a friend of mine who died Dec. 16.

His name was Jim O’Brien and what a great guy he was. And what a proud sports official he will be remembered as by so many who saw him work for the last half century.

Jim officiated countless Racine Raiders games over the years, during which he would sometimes sneak over to me on the sideline for a quick observation about something going on in the world.

And even as his aging joints were screaming back at him in protest, O’Brien kept crouching behind home plate for a seemingly endless schedule of baseball games each year. Some pitchers he saw had electrifying stuff. Others struggled to get the ball over the plate.

But Jim hung in there for all of them.

I knew Jim far more as a friend than as an official. Nearly 10 years separated us — he turned 70 on what turned out to be his final birthday last July — but we emailed each other frequently and we had lunch together occasionally.