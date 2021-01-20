Peter Jackel: Bidding a sad farewell to a friend

In the interest of full disclosure, the subject of this column is about a friend of mine who died Dec. 16.
His name was Jim O’Brien and what a great guy he was. And what a proud sports official he will be remembered as by so many who saw him work for the last half century.
Jim officiated countless Racine Raiders games over the years, during which he would sometimes sneak over to me on the sideline for a quick observation about something going on in the world.
And even as his aging joints were screaming back at him in protest, O’Brien kept crouching behind home plate for a seemingly endless schedule of baseball games each year. Some pitchers he saw had electrifying stuff. Others struggled to get the ball over the plate.
But Jim hung in there for all of them.
I knew Jim far more as a friend than as an official. Nearly 10 years separated us — he turned 70 on what turned out to be his final birthday last July — but we emailed each other frequently and we had lunch together occasionally.
Jim and I were remarkably alike in terms of how we saw things in life and in the sports world. For instance, he used to lament to me in emails about how some professional athlete would surely receive a standing ovation from fans upon being reinstated from some serious infraction. That’s the kind of stuff that drives me crazy. as well.
And every winter around this time during the last several years, Jim would email me about how he was hurting physically, but was still looking forward to squeezing another year of baseball umpiring out of a body that was wearing down. That was an understatement. This is a man who was a two-time cancer survivor and had endured two hip replacements, a detached retina and arthritis.
Why didn’t O’Brien let it go after all these years? Because he had done it all these years, that’s why. It was in his blood. What’s more, he was crazy about his only grandson, Aidan, and was determined to contribute to the boy’s college education with his officiating earnings.
Jim once told me of this exchange with Aidan routinely taking place before he left for another officiating assignment:
“Grandpa’s going to work.”
“So I can go to college?”
“That’s right, buddy!”
That commitment alone made me so proud to be his friend.
I wrote several columns about Jim over the years, but I just missed his greatest moment in officiating. That came in April 1979, four months before I started this job, when Jim worked as a replacement umpire for 11 games during the Major League Baseball Umpire’s strike.
One assignment had him working a game between the Brewers and Orioles at Milwaukee County Stadium. Lurking in the Orioles’ dugout was a notorious raging bull named Earl Weaver, who was known for making life miserable for umpires with his screaming tirades.
The target of Weaver’s abuse that April day in 1979 was a 28-year-old upstart named Jim O’Brien. The specific call isn’t important after nearly 42 years. But the interaction with Weaver stayed with O’Brien for the rest of his life.
“It took Weaver about three seconds to fly out of the dugout and challenge my ruling,” O’Brien told me in a 2008 interview. “He wanted interference called. All I remember is this short, unshaven guy waving his hands with a wild look in his eyes. All I was imagining was the headline in the paper the next day about how Weaver pulled his team off the field because of a call I was making.”
O’Brien survived that ultimate test, just as he survived the oppressive heat, rain, sleet and snow that was a part of so many of his assignments during the last half century.
What stands is his dedication to his craft, even at an age when he might have starting phoning in assignments. He was so good, former officiating partner John Purdy says, that he’d like to see O’Brien gain induction into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame one day.
“He would do anything for you,” Purdy said. “If you needed any help, he would be right there explaining to you or helping with whatever you needed. His kindness and his passion for the game was just unbelievable. That’s how I learned — from riding along with Jim to a baseball game or doing a football game with him.”
Tom Hammill, another former officiating sidekick of O’Brien’s, remembers someone who could have worked in the upper reaches of officiating.
“Jim was absolutely razor sharp with his judgment,” Hammill said. “Even at the very end, when he had physical issues that slowed him down, I would ask him, ‘How is your judgment?’ “And he would say, ‘Man, it’s unbelievable! It’s as good as it ever was!’ “ But Jim’s favorite officiating partner was his brother Mike, who was almost a year to the day older than him. The two grew up in a love-hate relationship as brothers and there was far more hate than love in the early days.
“We got these toy plastic rifles one Christmas,” Mike said. “We were 8 and 9 or 9 or 10. We went out to play in the yard and on his bike, he tried to run me down and he kept going to the end of the block. He came back, loaded for bear, I thought, and when he got close, I used my rifle as a club to knock him off his bike.”
Fast forward to Nov. 22, 1963, the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. The St. Catherine’s boys basketball team still played its game against Elkhorn that night and the O’Brien brothers were running in the rain from their Franklin Street home to make it on time.
Mike slipped and slashed open his right thumb on some bricks. He wrapped a handkerchief around the wound and, “we walked arm in arm into the gym,” Mike said of him and his brother.
And then there were the days when they officiated together, with numerous assignments being Raiders games. Whenever things got sticky, Jim always had Mike’s back, just as Mike always had Jim’s back.
“I think the more we officiated, the closer we got,” Mike said.
What Mike would give to walk out onto Horlick Field with his brother one more time.
“I cried like hell on Christmas Day, I can tell you that,” Mike said. “After a month, I miss the hell out of him and I think it’s just going to get worse.”
I feel the same way. The last email I received from Jim popped in at 2:41 p.m., on Nov. 7. Jim shared his thoughts about the presidential election with me and he ended by writing, “I am confirmed positive with Covid. Having a hard time with it. Jim.”
Just 39 days later, Jim was gone. I conclude this column as the news item flashed on my phone that the United States has surpassed 400,000 deaths from COVID-19. This is a disease that has shown no mercy and which has impacted so many of our lives. It sure has impacted mine. Farewell, Jim, my friend.
Racine Raiders
The Racine Raiders finished an undefeated season for the first time since 2016 with a 45-0 win over the Leyden Lions, Saturday night at Historic Horlick Field.
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Racine Raiders
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com