Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

“Freddy was brilliant again,” Counsell said. “I thought this was just a real clinical performance. He was on target all day, everything he did was good. Right from the get-go he was really good.”

Huascar Ynoa (4-2) allowed a season-high five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six over 4 1/3 innings. He had surrendered just one earned run over his previous three outings.

“I felt like some pitches weren’t going my way or falling into the spots that I wanted but at the same time, you have to give credit to the hitters on the other team," Ynoa said. “You have your good days and you have your bad days. You have to learn from the bad days.”

Cain had three hits and scored twice, Kolten Wong went 3-for-5 and scored three times, and Omar Narvaez also had three hits for the Brewers, who had scored a total of four runs over the last three games while going 1-for-24 with runners in scoring position.

“It was good to see balls fall and get some runs on the board," first baseman Daniel Vogelbach said. “We’ve had some really good at-bats this homestand that just haven’t gone our way.”

Vogelbach had a two-run double in the third, Narvaez made it 3-0 with a double in the fourth and Garcia hit a two-run homer off Ynoa in the fifth.