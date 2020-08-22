Offense breaks out as Pirates rip Brewers 12-5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PITTSBURGH — Derek Shelton has made it a point to keep reminding Gregory Polanco of all the little things the Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder is doing right in the batter's box during a season-long slump. Keep at it, the first-year manager stressed to the longest-tenured player on his team. You're on the right track.

A track Polanco believes he can actually see after his first multihit game in 15 months propelled the Pirates to a 12-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Polanco hit his third homer of the year and also doubled as Pittsburgh won back-to-back games for the first time since last September.

"It's been a tough month for me, but you know me, I'm a grinder," Polanco said after raising his batting average from .085 to .120. "I'm going to keep grinding. I'm going to keep working hard. I'm going to keep fighting."

While Polanco scuffled, Shelton remained adamant about playing him regularly, confident the sometimes effortless stroke that allowed Polanco to hit a career-high 23 home runs two years ago would return. That persistence paid off against the Brewers.

The 28-year-old turned on a Josh Lindblom offering in the fourth and sent it to the seats in right-center field to put the Pirates ahead to stay.