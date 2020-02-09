NL Central teams at the start of spring training

Pittsburgh Pirates

Going campin’: The Pirates underwent a massive leadership overhaul after sinking to the bottom of the NL Central. The architects of the club’s renaissance in the middle of the last decade — manager Clint Hurdle, general manager Neal Huntington and president Frank Coonelly — were all fired following a 25-48 second half that featured a series of embarrassing off-the-field incidents, including the arrest of All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez on felony charges stemming from an improper sexual relationship with a minor. New general manager Ben Cherington has stressed the need to bring in more talent, though the Pirates were largely bystanders during the offseason, their most notable move sending center fielder Starling Marte to Arizona for two 19-year-old prospects. Additions at the major league level were few. Marte’s departure leaves an outfield spot open as Pittsburgh figures out who will join Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Reynolds, who finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year balloting after hitting .314, could play center or left. Polanco’s surgically repaired left shoulder finally appears to be ready to let him return to right field after a start/stop 2019. The catcher’s spot is wide open. Jacob Stallings has proven solid defensively and an astute game caller, but his limited offensive production means Maile, Murphy and Susac should all get long looks during the spring. The starting rotation needs depth with ace Jameson Taillon out for the year while recovering from a second Tommy John surgery. The Pirates took a flyer by inviting Holland to camp. He will attempt to beat out Mitch Keller for the fifth spot. The highly touted Keller struggled in his rookie season, going 1-5 with a 7.13 ERA. Though Vazquez is out, Keone Kela gives Pittsburgh a proven option at closer. Third base prospect Ke’Bryan Hayes will get a chance to push Colin Moran. The only truly set piece in the lineup is at first base, where Josh Bell is coming off his first All-Star appearance.