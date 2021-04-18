Moran HR, RBI double in 10th leads Pirates over Brewers 6-5

With Jackie Bradley Jr. on second to start the bottom of the 10th, Rodríguez retired Vogelbach and Garcia on a pair of flyballs before striking out Travis Shaw to seal the victory.

“I was able to get into some good counts today and put some good swings on it,” Vogelbach said. “I wish I had that last at-bat back, being able to get the guy over and give us a chance to tie the game, and I wasn’t able to do that. So, that’s frustrating for myself.”

This back-and-forth game featured two-run homers from each team in the seventh.

Reynolds hit a 3-2 pitch from Brad Boxberger into the back rows of the second deck of the right-field stands to break a 3-all tie in the top half of the inning. Reynolds’ 436-foot drive also scored Adam Frazier, who had led off the inning with a bloop single.

The Brewers tied it back up in the bottom of the seventh. After Bradley reached on a one-out bunt single, Vogelbach homered off Chris Stratton.

Pittsburgh’s bullpen had thrown 11 1/3 straight scoreless innings and had allowed just one run in its last 25 innings before Vogelbach’s drive.