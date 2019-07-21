FRANKLIN — There’s a new pro baseball in team in the area — the Milwaukee Milkmen.
Pro, because the players are paid. But the Milkmen are an independent team, not affiliated with Major League Baseball but with the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.
The Milkmen are in their inaugural season at Routine Field, 7035 S. Ballpark Drive, which is located just west of the intersection of Loomis Road (Highway 36) and Rawson Avenue.
Roughly an 11 minute drive from the Racine County line, the Milkmen trying to recruit new fans from all over southeastern Wisconsin.
Starting a franchise
The Milkmen are the brainchild of owner Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC (Return on Community) Ventures, which owns Milwaukee Milkmen and the Milwaukee Wave soccer team, the Rock Sports Complex and is the master developer for ballpark commons, which is the property where Routine Field is located.
“I’ve got this sort of unhealthy obsession with baseball,” Zimmerman said.
After spending years in the health care private equity world, Zimmerman turned to sports first rescuing the Milwaukee Wave and then starting the Milkmen.
Originally, Zimmerman, a native of Franklin, said that he wanted to build one baseball field for the youth in the community, and then the notion grew from there.
“One baseball field turned into six baseball fields and I wrote this investment thesis around (the property) and I saw this big move toward sports tourism, travel teams, that kind of stuff,” Zimmerman said. “I’ve seen how communities wrap their arms around teams like this… It’s romantic, frankly.”
It took about five years to bring the City of Franklin on board with the idea and a tax incremental financing district was set up to bring additional development to the area.
But once the franchise got approval from the city, ground was broken of the new facility in June 2018 with hopes of it being ready at the beginning of this season. However, delays forced the team to play some of this season’s home games in Kokomo, Indiana, and share a locker room with the Kokomo Jack Rabbits, a summer collegiate baseball team also owned by ROC Ventures.
“It’s been rough for the guys,” Zimmerman said. “Because for 45 days they didn’t have anyone cheering for them. Could you imagine playing for 45 days and no one is cheering for you?”
First home game
On June 24, the Milkmen officially hosted their first home game at Routine Field, which is built on the site of a former landfill.
A “super anxious” Zimmerman did not know what to expect from the home crowd adding “we literally had concession equipment being installed that day.”
“It rained that day,” Zimmerman said. “We just installed the turf. I was hoping it wouldn’t flood but you don’t really know any of these things. I think it was an interesting opener because we got to test a lot of things.”
But all in all, Zimmerman considers the opener a success and hopes to draw fans from outside of the Franklin area.
“One of the reasons why I named it the Milwaukee Milkmen instead of the Franklin Milkmen is I want for a much larger footprint of people to feel like this is their team,” Zimmerman said.
Many of the players on the Milkmen roster and across the league have spent some time in the minor leagues and for one reason or another they ended up with an independent baseball team.
But the competition is just as fierce as any pro-team.
“What’s different from us and an affiliated club is we’re here to win ball games,” Zimmerman said the team focuses on winning instead of rehab and other assignments often seen in the minor leagues of Major League Baseball.
While the team does provide a few apartments typically for its veteran players, area families can apply through the Milkmen website to be a host family for a player.
Fan experience
Routine Field, named for the Franklin apparel company Routine Baseball, is an intimate setting where fans can get an up close view of the action on the field and occasionally have a chance to high five or meet players before or after a game.
“The fans will have access to heroes,” Zimmerman said. “This is an opportunity for kids to interact with the players.”
Parking is free and fans can purchase tickets online or at the gate for as cheap as $8 for grass seats and $10 for bleachers. One of the most common sections is the Leinenkugel’s Hop Yard, where fans can purchase tickets for $30 or $35 for unlimited food, soda or beer through the seventh inning.
“I had a bunch of my buddies out here and they brought a group of 20 (in the Hop Yard), I lost money on those guys,” Zimmerman said.
Melissa Brulz, a Waterford resident who just graduated from Muskego High School and is planning to attend Carthage College, went to a recent game with two friends.
“We’re all really big baseball fans, major and minor league fans, and we wanted to check this out even though it’s not affiliated baseball,” Brulz said. “It’s a really nice facility.”
Brulz’s friend Claire Maki, who will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said the Milkmen are a nice alternative to the other pro-baseball team in the area, the Milwaukee Brewers.
“It’s nice if you don’t want to spend a ton of money driving all the way down to Milwaukee, which is a busy area, and then spending $30, $40 on a ticket that’s probably on the second level,” Maki said. “Everything is right here.”
Racine resident Dallon Shircel, who admits she’s not a big baseball fan, enjoys the “eccentric” in-game announcers and entertainment.
“It’s like a little slice of Miller Park,” Shircel said. “It’s a nice relaxed baseball game where you’re not on top of everybody, it’s not super busy and you can actually sit back and watch that game and be up close with the players. But they got the music, the announcers, they got everything of a professional game it’s just a more relaxed setting.”
Groups can purchase a Luxe Golf Bay, which contains padded furniture with plenty of leg room for $120 and that includes six tickets.
Related development
The area around Routine Field is continuing to be developed.
ROC Ventures is helping build a senior living facility, an apartment complex and several restaurants. The company is also planning to build a Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital performance village with 76,000 square feet of indoor turf that can be used for multiple sports and health purposes.
For area golfers or people who like to visit the driving range, ROC Ventures is also developing the highly anticipated Luxe Golf Bays, which is similar to the popular Topgolf which is a interactive driving range and restaurant chain.
“The fans will have access to heroes. This is an opportunity for kids to interact with the players.” Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures
“The fans will have access to heroes. This is an opportunity for kids to interact with the players.” Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.