Local baseballL Kiwanis split two weekend games

The Racine Kiwanis, playing what coach Jack Schiestle said was, “a beautiful game,” defeated the West Bend 7 Up 6-2 Friday night in a Land O’ Lakes League at Horlick Field.

Charlie Brockman struck out 11 in six innings. He allowed four hits and no walks.

“His curveball was just spectacular,” Schiestle said.

Dominic Rizzotto struck out four in three innings of two-hit relief.

The Kiwamis staked Brockman to an early lead when Alec Spang and Kyle Semrad hit RBI singles in the first inning. Semrad had an RBI double and Colin Schuetz singled in a run in the seventh inning.

KJ Banse led the Kiwanis by going 3 for 4 with a walk. Semrad, Sagan and Spang each had two hits.

On Sunday, the Kiwanis walked 11 and struck three hitters with pitches in a 14-3 loss to the Brookfield Bulldogs in a LOL game at Horlick Field.

Center fielder KJ Banse and third baseman Sam Beers each went 3 for 4 for the Kiwanis (4-4, 1-2 LOL), who had seven hits. Beers drove in two runs. Colin Schuetz hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

The Kiwanis’ game against the Kenosha Kings Wednesday at Simmons Field has been cancelled.

