Local baseballL Kiwanis rolls past 7 Up
Local baseballL Kiwanis rolls past 7 Up

The Racine Kiwanis, playing what coach Jack Schiestle said was, "a beautiful game," defeated the West Bend 7 Up 6-2 Friday night in a Land O' Lakes League at Horlick Field.

Charlie Brockman struck out 11 in six innings. He allowed four hits and no walks.

"His curveball was just spectacular," Schiestle said.

Dominic Rizzotto struck out four in three innings of two-hit relief.

The Kiwamis staked Brockman to an early lead when Alec Spang and Kyle Semrad hit RBI singles in the first inning. Semrad had an RBI double and Colin Schuetz singled in a run in the seventh inning.

KJ Banse led the Kiwanis (4-3, 1-1 LOL) by going 3 for 4 with a walk. Semrad, Sagan and Spang each had two hits.

