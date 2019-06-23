{{featured_button_text}}

Trevor Briscoe and Dylan Peterson combined on a five-hitter and Brady Lang drove in the only run they needed as the Racine Post 310 Steelheads 19U team shut out the Waterford Legion 1-0 in a game Sunday at Horlick Field.

Briscoe pitched the first four innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Peterson finished up, allowing three hits and striking out three.

Waterford hit three doubles, but couldn’t capitalize, leaving 10 men on base.

The Steelheads had just three hits, but came through in the bottom of the sixth when Danny Hernandez scored on Lang’s single.

