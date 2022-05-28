Local baseball: With 25 player-roster, Racine Kiwanis have talent to contend

As Jack Schiestle enters his 60th season of coaching baseball in Racine, he has seen just about everything there is to see within the confines of playing fields.

Well, this one might be new for Schiestle: Finding enough playing time for the 25 players on his roster.

With the demise of the Racine Legion after last year, Schiestle has expanded his roster for the 15 or so he has traditionally carried to this. His mindset is that he doesn’t want to deprive any young man the opportunity to play baseball.

But how does he handle this?

“That’s a wonderful question,” said Schiestle, who turns 79 June 9. “I’m a big believer that I don’t want kids to come and just sit on the bench. I’ve already explained to the starters that they’re going to come out when we can take them out and other ballplayers are going to come in and play.

“I did not want a team thig big. I never expected the Legion to fold their program.”

But Schiestle is feeling especially generous this year. He’s even going to carry as players two of his batboys — Jonathan “Any” Bouwma, a sophomore at Horlick, and Tre “Nails” Hatfield, an eighth grader at St. Joseph.

“I’ve decided to kind of give them a thrill,” Schiestle said. “They’re both very decent ballplayers.”

Schiestle will also have nine pitchers contending for innings. All our prospects, but there is only one ace and that’s Charlie Brockman. The converted infielder came into his own as a pitcher last season, going 7-1 with a 3.20 earned run average.

“He’s just outstanding,” Schiestle said. “He used to be a terrific infielder, but he just became a better pitcher. When we decided to ask him, he said, ‘Coach, I’d much rather pitch.’

“He goes to the University of Wisconsin and he plays on their ‘A’ team. They’ve got an ‘A’ and ‘B’ team, which is like junior varsity because, obviously, they don’t have varsity baseball there. He would probably be on the varsity team if they had one. He throws the ball very hard and he’s very deceptive.”

A big addition the pitching staff could be lefthander Kaden Pfeffer, who helped Union Grove reach the WIAA Division 1 quarterfinals as a senior at Union Grove in 2021. He earned second-team All-Racine County honors after going 5-1 with a 1.67 ERA.

Pfeffer went on to pitch for Century College in White Bear Lake, Minn., where he went 6-2 with a 3.61 ERA this season.

“He did a terrific job when he was at Union Grove and he’s done a terrific job in college so far,” Schiestle said. “I can definitely see a boy like that getting drafted. He throws the ball really well and he’s a smart pitcher.”

Another pitching prospect is Parker Jensen, who plays for Horlick but ewas injured this season.

“He probably would have been their ace this year, but he hurt his arm and he’s just now finishing therapy,” Schiestle said. “He’ll be able to throw maybe during the middle of summer.”

The Kiwanis’ lineup took a hit with the departure of two mainstays — outfielder K.J. Banse and shortstop Matt Friesema. Banse, an eight-year veteran, had a .410 batting average with the Kiwanis. Friesema was considered by Schiestle to be, “one of the best shortstops, if not the best, in the county.”

Among the established returnees are infielder Kyle Sagan (.331), catcher Alec Spang (.325, 21 RBIs), first baseman Kyle Semrad (.333, 20 RBIs), outfielder Alex Hale (.306), second baseman Alex Sadowski (.250), outfielder Sebastian Rublis (.293) and infielder Bennett Spolar (.285).

Among the prospects is Kody Krekling, a former member of the Prairie-Racine Lutheran combined team who played for Carthage this spring. He started 22 games and hit .267 with 10 RBIs.

“I’m really excited about this year,” Schiestle said. “The ballplayers are such nice kids. They’re just fun kids who just want to play baseball so hard.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces. It will be fun. We’ve got a saying on our team — ‘You didn’t come this far to come this far.’ It’s a neat little saying. These kids all want to get better, so they didn’t come this far just to come this far.

“Hopefully, we’ll have a nice season.”

The Kiwanis went 16-9, including 12-8 in the Land O’ Lakes League, last season.

