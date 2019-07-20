Steelheads advance at state tournament

The Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads defeated Marshfield 5-3 Friday in the first round of the Legion 17U State Tournament at Marshfield.

Leadoff hitter Alex Hoff walked three times and scored a run for the Steelheads. Frank Christensen went 1 for 3 with an RBI and scored two runs.

Owen Luchinske, who allowed four hits and three earned runs in four innings, earned the victory. Alex Kelly pitched two innings of one-hit relief and Kody Krekling pitched one inning of hitless relief.

Saturday's games were postponed because of rain.

