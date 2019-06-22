{{featured_button_text}}

Steelheads dominate East Troy Legion

William Dudley, Jax Calverley and Ozzie Hetland each drove in two runs and the Racine Steelheads U17 baseball team defeated the the East Troy Legion 13-5 Saturday at Horlick Field. Ian Rognerud went 2 for 3, drew a walk and scored three runs.

Alex Kelly earned the victory after allowing one earned run in five innings. He struck out eight and walked three. Cody Krekling struck out four in two innings of relief.

