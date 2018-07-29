Entering Sunday with four victories in their previous five games, the Racine Kiwanis suffered a rough afternoon.
Committing five errors and allowing 12 stolen bases, the Kiwanis lost to the Genesee Rebels 12-2 in a Land O’ Lakes League game at Genesee. The Rebels scored three runs in the third inning, four in the seventh and three in the eighth.
Alex Westman and Matt Friesema each drove in a run for the Kiwanis (11-10). Aaron Steinhoff, Westman and Joel Hollow each doubled.
The Kiwanis close out their regular season this weekend with home games against Dousman at 7 p.m. Friday and against East Troy at noon Saturday. Both games will be at Horlick Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.