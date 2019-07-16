The Racine Post 310 Legion Steelheads 17U team rolled through their Legion regional at Janesville over the weekend and are headed to the state tournament.
The Steelheads went unbeaten in four games in the regional and defeated the Hartland Legion twice, including an 8-4 victory in the championship game on Monday. The Steelheads beat Beloit 3-0 Friday, East Troy 8-7 Saturday and Hartland 5-4 Sunday.
In the title game, Racine led 7-0 after four innings, with the Steelheads scoring four runs in the third. Hartland had four runs in the top of the sixth, but that’s all it would get.
The first two batters in the lineup, Alex Hoff and Ian Rognerud, each went 3 for 4 and combined to score five runs. Rognerud and the No. 4 hitter, William Dudley (1 for 4) each had two RBIs, and the No. 9 hitter, Ozzie Hetland, scored two runs.
Starting and winning pitcher Brandon Jaeger went the first six innings and Hoff pitched a perfect seventh.
The 17U State Tournament begins Friday at Marshfield, with the Steelheads playing Manitowoc in the first round at 4:30 p.m. The tournament continues through Monday, July 22.
