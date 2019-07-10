The Racine Post 310 Legion Steelheads 17U team split a doubleheader with the Delavan Legion Tuesday at Delavan, winning the first game 18-3 in three innings and losing the nightcap 6-5 in five innings.
The Steelheads made quick work of Delavan in the first game by scoring 16 runs in the top of the third inning. Kody Krekling went 4 for 4 with a double and five RBIs, and Will Dudley, Braden Sell and Ozzie Hetland each had two hits. Frank Christensen added three RBIs. Alex Kelly scored three runs and stole three bases, and Hetland also had three steals.
In the second game, Delavan held the Steelheads to just two hits and led 6-2 after three innings. The Steelheads, who were walked 11 times, scored one run in the bottom of the fourth and two in the fifth, but couldn’t get the tying run across. Hetland and Mason Guillaume had the hits for Racine and Hetland, Jax Calverley, Brandon Jaeger and Ian Rognerud each had two steals.
