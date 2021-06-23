Local baseball: Steelheads drop close game to Brewers

The Racine Steelheads U17 Legion team led 7-4 after six innings, but the WBA Milwaukee Brewers 16 scored four runs in the top of the seventh for an 8-7 victory in an American Legion League game Wednesday at Horlick Field.

The Steelheads (1-3) scored two runs in the first inning, then scored five runs combined in the fourth through sixth innings to take the lead.

In the seventh, three errors and a passed ball helped contribute to the Brewers’ scoring.

Steelheads leadoff hitter Alex Sinani went 3 for 4 and scored twice, and Ryan Passehl and Dominic LaCanne each had two RBIs. LaCanne went 2 for 4 with a double and a triple, Justin Stauber and JJ Bardega each had two hits and Sinani and Passehl each hit a double as Racine outhit the Brewers 13-5.

Passehl, the second pitcher for the Steelheads, took the loss in relief of starter Kaleb Steinmetz, who went the 6⅓ innings.

WEST ALLIS NATIONALS 15, BURLINGTON BARONS 7: On Tuesday, the West Allis Nationals scored at least one run in each of the first six innings for a Wisconsin State League victory at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

The Nationals scored six runs in the second inning for a 7-2 lead and had four in the fifth to go ahead 14-5.

Charlie Burton went 2 for 4 with a double and a triple, Zach Campbell went 2 for 5 and Jason Dennis had three RBIs for the Barons, who committed four errors. Only nine of the 15 runs were earned. Steven Kleyheeg took the loss and threw three wild pitches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0