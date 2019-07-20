FRANKLIN — Derek Heffel hasn’t slept in his childhood bed while playing baseball since he graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 2014.
But the 23-year-old right-hander – who played three seasons in the minor leagues – is back home. He’s in the bullpen of the Milwaukee Milkmen, a first-year member of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball teams that plays in Franklin.
“It’s definitely nice to be at home and get some home cooked meals,” Heffel said.
After playing for Madison Area Technical College for two seasons, Heffel was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2016. During the next three seasons, he pitched nearly 140 innings for the Class A Hickory Crawdads in North Carolina and the Arizona Rangers, striking out 126 batters.
But in June, Heffel got the call no minor league ball player wants to get — he was being let go.
A few weeks later, Heffel got a call from Gary McClure, the manager of the Milkmen – a team Heffel said he had never heard of. McClure asked Heffel if he wanted to check out the Milkmen. Heffel said yes and met pitching coach Bart Zeller and decided to give the Milkmen a shot.
Heffel signed with the Milkmen on July 1.
“It felt like a new beginning,” Heffel said. “You never like to have your head down after getting cut from another team. But new opportunities open new doors so I was thankful for the opportunity.”
The Milkmen play in Franklin just 11 minutes north of the Racine County line near Raymond. They are in the North Division of the American Association and play against teams like the Chicago Dogs and St. Paul Saints.
They play their home games at Routine Field, named for the apparel company Routine Baseball based in Franklin that has retained the naming rights of the park.
So far, it’s been an uneven first season for the Milkmen and Heffel.
Through Friday night, the Milkmen are 24-34, in last place in the six-team North Division. They have lost two in a row and four of their last 10 games. Their next home game will be July 27.
On July 13, Heffel pitched 2⅓ innings against the Sioux City Explorers, giving up three hits, three earned runs and striking out one. The Milkmen lost that game 12-1.
It was his fourth outing since his debut on July 4, when he pitched 1⅓ shutout innings of relief against Sioux City, striking out three batters and allowing only two hits.
Through Friday night, Heffel has pitched in six games totaling 7⅔ innings. He has struck out 11 and walked only three., But he also has allowed 14 hits and seven earned runs.
“You always want that first (inning) to be decent, you don’t want to go out there and get shelled the first time,” Heffel said.
Heffel said a lot of his new teammates and opponents have played for Class AA teams which is something he is not used to going up against.
“It’s a step up from where I was as far as competition,” Heffel said.
Like Heffel, a lot of the players on the team have played in the minor leagues and “they all know what’s going on,” meaning everyone wants to make it to the big leagues.
“We all kind of have the same feel for each other,” Heffel said.
One of the major differences between playing for an independent baseball team versus being in the minor leagues, Heffel said it’s on the player to workout themselves.
“You’re more in charge of yourself than coaches are in charge of you,” Heffel said. “If you want to get better, you have to decide that yourself. It’s not on your coaches to get you better.”
Heffel said that works better for him.
“No one knows yourself better than you so it’s a little nicer to keep track of what you like to do as far as the throwing program, running and lifting,” Heffel said.
Heffel did just that after he got released, just in case he got a call from another club.
“I never really got down on myself,” Heffel said. “I stayed positive and I kept throwing, doing workouts.”
“It’s tough as a pitcher taking a couple of weeks off from throwing because you lose it pretty fast, just like working out, if you don’t work out for a couple weeks you lose being in shape,” Heffel added. “The same for a pitcher. If you don’t throw a lot, you lose your velocity a little bit. I’m starting to get back into my own. Get my arm health back.”
Besides becoming sharper on the mound, Heffel said he wants to learn as much as he can about the game. He said he enjoys picking the brains of his older teammates.
Heffel said he spoke to teammate pitcher TJ House, who played in the minor league systems of the Cleveland Indians, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox. Heffel said he asked House, who is six years older, about how to control batters in the box.
“I think playing with older guys you can pick up on more stuff because obviously they have more experience and more playing time over the years,” Heffel said. “It’s really cool to pick the brain of these older guys and learn some things that you probably wouldn’t have learned playing from younger people.”
