Local baseball: Spang leads Racine Kiwanis

Union Grove High School graduate Alec Spang led the way offensively as the Racine Kiwanis defeated the Kewaskum A's 9-3 Saturday afternoon in a non-league game at Horlick Field.

Spang went 4 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs. He also scored two runs.

Also leading the Kiwanis (9-3) were Alex Hale (2 for 4, two runs), Alex Sadowski (2-3. two walks and a stolen base) and Tanner Isaacson (two RBIs).

Kaden Pfeffer (5-0), also a Union Grove graduate, allowed two earned runs in eight innings. He struck out four, walked three and allowed five hits.

The Kiwanis return to action Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. non-league game against Menomonee Falls at Horlick Field.

