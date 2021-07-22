Local baseball: Semrad leads Kiwanis

Kyle Semrad helped keep the Racine Kiwanis’ recent hot streak going with his arm and his bat Wednesday night.

Semrad struck out 10 consecutive batters in 3⅔ innings of scoreless relief and went 3 for 4 with an RBI in the Kiwanis’ 7-6 victory over the Hartland Oilers at Horlick Field. It was eighth victory in the last 11 games for the Kiwanis (12-6).

“He had our best pitching performance of the year,” Raiders coach Jack Schiestle said.

After the Oilers scored three runs in the top of the first inning, the Kiwanis answered with four runs in their half of the inning. Kyle Sagen, Semrad, Alex Hale and Sebastian Rublis each drove in a run in that inning.

In the third inning, the Kiwanis overcame a 5-4 deficit with three more runs. Hale’s long single scored Semrad and Sam Beers and Rublis drove in Hale.

Rublis went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Hale went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

The Kiwanis next play at noon Saturday against the Merton Amvets in Merton. On Sunday, they play the Pewaukee Muskies in a 10 a.m. game at Abendschein Park in Oak Creek.

