Local baseball: Schiestle honored by WBCA

As someone who has coached the UW-Whitewater baseball team to two NCAA Division III championships, Racine's John Vodenlich has had plenty of influences.

At the top of that list is Jack Schiestle, who was Vodenlich's coach for the old Orth-Abbott baseball team in the late 1980s. And now that Whitewater's season is finished, Vodenlich is planning a trip to Racine to pay a call on his old coach.

Vodenlich's mission is to present Schiestle with a lifetime service award from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association. The 79-year-old Schiestle, a 1961 St. Catherine's High School graduate, is in his 60th year of coaching baseball in Racine.

"It's so well deserved," Vodenlich said. "I think of it from this perspective: As long as I can remember, if you were from Racine and you wanted to play in the summer and you were older than the Legion age, that was the only place you could play.

"Everyone who has been older the age of 18 and needed a place to play has played for Jack Schiestle. That's s significant. These days, there's collegiate leagues and things of that nature if you're good enough, but if you're from Racine and older than Legion, he's the only option.

"I'm so impressed with what he's been able to do and he's still doing it."

Vodenlich can speak from experience about Schiestle's coaching influence. After graduating from Case in 1986, Vodenlich was coached by Schiestle on Orth-Abbott's team and eventually worked his way up the coaching ladder before taking over Whitewater's program in 2004.

He went on the lead the Warhawks to national championships in 2005 and '14 and has been named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association Coach of the Year 10 times.

What did Vodenlich take from Schiestle? Getting players to commit themselves.

"First of all, he was always on you," Vodenlich said. "He had no problem confronting you for a lack of commitment. We would come home in the summer and for an 18-year-old, coming home in the summer meant hanging around your guys, but for him, it was about showing up at the ballpark and getting better. It meant taking it seriously and showing up in advancer to take batting practice.

"Most college coaches, even to this day, are not confrontational. But for Jack, it was easy for him to say, 'Hey. where were you last night? Why weren't you here on time today? Do you just want to party all the time? Is that what you're all about?' "

But there was another side of Schiestle that Vodenlich also treasures. Until Schiestle's wife, Marlene, died on July 22, 2000 — a week before their 50th anniversary — there was such a family atmosphere for Schiestle's players.

"With him and Marlene, it was like the dynamic duo," Vodenlich said. "Together, they really provided for every baseball player from Racine every summer for as long as I can remember."

Schiestle hasn't lost his touch considering the Kiwanis are off to a 6-1 start this season. And now he has another honor for his 60 years of service.

"I'm glad I'm still alive!," Schiestle said. "Sixty years of coaching, we've just been proud. For Marlene and I, these were truly, truly our kids and it's an honor to receive this award.

"It's just an honor to be with these kids. They do so much more for me, I think, then I do for them. They all want to play so hard and they want to learn and they listen.

"I have tremendous assistant coaches and it's just fun to do. I look forward to every single game."

