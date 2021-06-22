Local baseball: Schiestle honored by LOL

Longtime Racine baseball coach Jack Schiestle will receive the Ray Klink Presidents Award by the Land O’ Lakes League Aug. 25 at the Elks Lodge in Waukesha.
The award recognizes individuals who have contributed, “dramatically and emphatically to Land O’ Lakes League baseball,” said Michael Biagioli, president of the LOL Old Timers Association.
Schiestle, 79, has been coaching in Racine for 59 years, most recently with the Kiwanis. He has been coaching in the Land O’ Lakes League since 1988 and has compiled a 1,830-710 record since then.
He has coached 10 players who have been drafted by major league teams, including Vinny Rottino, Jack Taschner, Julius Matos and Marcus Hanel. Schiestle, a longtime associate scout for New York Mets and Seattle Mariners, also was a founding member of the Racine Baseball Cooperative.
“Jack is really committed to make sure Racine has a worthwhile team to come and watch,” Biagioli said. “And he made sure that the sponsor, the Kiwanis, got what they wanted as far as crowds and enough dates to warrant their sponsorship for the team.
“He really enjoys new young talent. He really doesn’t have a lot of veterans on the team like a lot of the other teams do. He gives the younger players plenty of opportunities to perform and manages the team as someone you would expect from someone who has been doing it for 59 years.”
Tickets for the event on Aug. 25 are $25 each. They can be obtained by calling Bob Groth at 262-691-2712.
NORSEMEN 19U 9, JANESVILLE LEGION 4: The Racine Norsemen 19U baseball team broke open a tight game with a four-run sixth inning and beat the Janesville Legion in a Legion League game Tuesday at Janesville.
With Racine leading 5-4 after five innings, a walk and two hit batters loaded the bases for the Norsemen (3-0). Jax Calverley walked and Ian Rognerud was hit by a pitch to drive in the first two runs, then back-to-back errors by Janesville allowed two more runs to score.
Cayden Paulick went six innings to get the victory for the Norsemen, striking out five, walking two and allowing seven hits.
Leadoff hitter Logan Marino went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases and scored four runs for Racine, and Calverley (double) and Rognerud each had two RBIs.
HARTLAND LEGION 8-6, RACINE STEELHEADS 7-4: The Steelheads lost both games of a Legion League doubleheader Tuesday at Horlick Field.
In the first game, with Hartland the home team, the teams combined for 12 runs in the seventh inning. Racine scored seven runs, without an extra-base hit, for a 7-3 lead, but Hartland scored five runs in the bottom of the inning, with the winning run scoring on an error. Alex Sinani went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Racine.
In the second game, the Norsemen (1-2) were the home team and tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jaylen Wendt and a two-run triple by Alex Picciurro. Hartland scored its runs in the top of the sixth on a fielder’s choice and bases-loaded walk. Picciurro went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Monday, the Steelheads won their season opener, beating the WBA Liberty Knights 11-1 at Horlick Field. Racine scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game on the 10-run rule. Adan Martinez-Ponce went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and also pitched a three-hitter.