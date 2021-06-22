Local baseball: Schiestle honored by LOL

Longtime Racine baseball coach Jack Schiestle will receive the Ray Klink Presidents Award by the Land O’ Lakes League Aug. 25 at the Elks Lodge in Waukesha.

The award recognizes individuals who have contributed, “dramatically and emphatically to Land O’ Lakes League baseball,” said Michael Biagioli, president of the LOL Old Timers Association.

Schiestle, 79, has been coaching in Racine for 59 years, most recently with the Kiwanis. He has been coaching in the Land O’ Lakes League since 1988 and has compiled a 1,830-710 record since then.

He has coached 10 players who have been drafted by major league teams, including Vinny Rottino, Jack Taschner, Julius Matos and Marcus Hanel. Schiestle, a longtime associate scout for New York Mets and Seattle Mariners, also was a founding member of the Racine Baseball Cooperative.

“Jack is really committed to make sure Racine has a worthwhile team to come and watch,” Biagioli said. “And he made sure that the sponsor, the Kiwanis, got what they wanted as far as crowds and enough dates to warrant their sponsorship for the team.