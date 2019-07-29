The Racine Kiwanis swept a Saturday doubleheader on the road against the Merton Amvets before dropping a road game to the Genesee Rebels on Sunday.
The Kiwanis (13-9-1) defeated the Amvets 9-0 and 11-0 on Saturday. Nick Alfini pitched a complete-game shutout in game one of the doubleheader allowing four hits, two walks and striking out 12. It was his fourth complete game and third shutout of the season.
Sam Beers collected four doubles and three RBIs during the doubleheader. In game one, the shortstop went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. In game two, he went 3 for 5 with two doubles and one RBI. He followed up his Saturday surge with a 3 for 5 day at the plate on Sunday against the Rebels. His two-run home run was the only runs the Kiwanis were able to drive home in a 6-2 loss.
“(Sam Beers) had quite a weekend,” coach Jack Schiestle said. “He hit four doubles and a big homer for us.”
The Kiwanis next play Saturday, Aug. 3 in the playoffs .
