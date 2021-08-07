Local baseball: Rognerud set to shine as American Legion All-Star

Ian Rognerud grew up going to Milwaukee Brewers games with his father Even Rognerud at the stadium then called Miller Park—a place where the duo logged many hours cheering on their favorite players and making lifelong memories together.
“As a young kid, I remember that I would get so excited at the end of Brewers games because I could run around the bases,” the 18-year-old Ian Rognerud said. “Now, I can play baseball on the field I grew up hoping to play on.”
This weekend, the son and the father will return to Milwaukee to watch a baseball game. This time, many cheers coming from the stands will be for Ian.
The former St. Catherine’s High School standout will participate in the 49th Wisconsin American Legion Baseball All-Star Game hosted by the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
This year’s event features two squads: the All-Star Stripes Team and the All-Star Stars Team. Each team is made up of 24 players from across the state of Wisconsin.
Ian will play on All-Star Stripes team and is the lone player representing Racine County.
Ian played this summer for the 19U Racine Norsemen, a team of college-aged baseball players that is part of Region 7/8 in the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball league.
In 20 games played for the Norsemen, Ian hit .463 with a slugging percentage of .612, and an OPS of 1.119. He had 31 hits and drove in 28 runs.
“To be part of the top baseball talent in this area and the state of Wisconsin, and then to play alongside all these other players will be very cool,” Ian said. “When something big like this happens, I try not to feel like I’m better than anyone else. I’m able to live out one of my dreams and It’s humbling to have this chance.”
Coming into the 2020 season, Ian was prepared to leave it all out on the field for his final season of high school baseball. But when baseball came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he didn’t get that chance.
“Last year, his senior season (at St. Catherine’s) was cancelled and the American Legion All-Star Game was also cancelled, so it was tough for him because I know how bad he wanted to play baseball,” said Even Rognerud. “It’s been easy for me to coach him and his teammates because they all work really hard.”
Even, who coaches the Norsemen, said the team was formed to provide older high school and college-aged athletes with an inexpensive opportunity to keep playing the sport they love.
“We want to keep strong, competitive baseball available for kids in the Racine area,” Even said. Maybe these kids want to attempt to play in college, or maybe they want to participate in an adult league. Whatever their reasons may be, I’ve found this coaching experience to be super easy because all the players are good people.”
The Norsemen, consisting of players from several Racine County high schools, won the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Class AAA regional title and made the state tournament in Plover.
At state, the Norsemen lost their first game to Plover on July 27, then lost to Manitowoc on July 28 and were eliminated from the tournament. The team finished 18-5.
Norsemen picther pitcher Cayden Paulick said Ian’s upcoming All-Star game appearance doesn’t come as much of a surprise.
“Ian really cares about baseball. He cares a lot,” Paulick said. “You see him spend hours in the batting cages and you can always count on him to make big plays on the field.”
Not only is Ian successful on the field, he’s successful in the classroom. As a student at St. Catherine’s, he had academic high honors and received the Scholar-Athlete Award. After his high school graduation in 2020, the Racine native committed to play baseball for the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
He recently transferred to Carthage College, where he will work towards a Bachelor of Arts degree in engineering science. After completing his undergraduate studies, Ian said he plans to pursue a career in architectural engineering.
“My emphasis with Ian has always been more on the school. I told him he can, and should, love the game of baseball, but he should take it step by step and see what happens,” Even said. “He never got to the point where baseball was his only focus. He works hard at it, but he works just as hard, if not harder, on his grades.”
Ian said having his father’s constant support, especially in baseball, has been instrumental towards his development and success as a player.
“Having my dad as a coach sometimes gets a little tough because he’s always there,” Ian said. “After I play and then I’m in a car with him on these long rides home, sometimes we have tough talks about how I did that game. But, this experience as a whole has helped me better myself.”
The father and son recognize they may not always agree, both on and off the field, but they both said the sport of baseball has brought them closer together.
“I had a great love for baseball growing up and while I let my son do his own thing, he never pushed back on playing baseball” Even said. “Even though we love fishing, we love doing outdoor activities and we have a lot of the same hobbies, baseball has always been a big part of us because it has given us a lot of cool time together. We’ve bonded because of it.”