Local baseball: Rognerud set to shine as American Legion All-Star

He recently transferred to Carthage College, where he will work towards a Bachelor of Arts degree in engineering science. After completing his undergraduate studies, Ian said he plans to pursue a career in architectural engineering.

“My emphasis with Ian has always been more on the school. I told him he can, and should, love the game of baseball, but he should take it step by step and see what happens,” Even said. “He never got to the point where baseball was his only focus. He works hard at it, but he works just as hard, if not harder, on his grades.”

Ian said having his father’s constant support, especially in baseball, has been instrumental towards his development and success as a player.

“Having my dad as a coach sometimes gets a little tough because he’s always there,” Ian said. “After I play and then I’m in a car with him on these long rides home, sometimes we have tough talks about how I did that game. But, this experience as a whole has helped me better myself.”

The father and son recognize they may not always agree, both on and off the field, but they both said the sport of baseball has brought them closer together.

“I had a great love for baseball growing up and while I let my son do his own thing, he never pushed back on playing baseball” Even said. “Even though we love fishing, we love doing outdoor activities and we have a lot of the same hobbies, baseball has always been a big part of us because it has given us a lot of cool time together. We’ve bonded because of it.”

