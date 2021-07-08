 Skip to main content
Local baseball: Rognerud, Paulick lead Norsemen
LOCAL BASEBALL

Local baseball: Rognerud, Paulick lead Norsemen

The Racine Norsemen 19U baseball team scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and beat the Oconomowoc Legion 4-1 in an American Legion League game Tuesday at Oconomowoc.

With one out in the fifth, Ian Rognerud hit a two-run double to break the tie and Jax Calverley's sacrifice fly made it 4-1.

Cayden Paulick pitched a two-hitter, throwing just 77 pitches.

Alex Hoff went 2 for 4 and Calverley also hit a double to lead the Norsemen (7-3).

