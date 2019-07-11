The Racine Kiwanis gave up a home run to the Waterford Rivermen on the first pitch of the game Wednesday and went on to lose a Land O’ Lakes League game 19-2 at Horlick Field.
Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said he tried using several pitchers who hadn’t thrown much this season “and it didn’t work out well.”
Schiestle said the best pitching performance was by Ben Sranske, who pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning for the Kiwanis (6-5-1, 5-4 LOL). Waterford had 17 hits.
At the plate for the Kiwanis, KJ Banse went 1 for 3 and is batting .500; Alec Spang went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored to improve his average to .387; and Kyle Semrad had the other RBI and is batting .416.
