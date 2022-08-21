Local baseball: Rivermen defeat Kiwanis for Land O' Lakes League championship

Aaron Chapman went 4 for 4 and scored five runs in leading the Waterford Rivermen to an 11-1 victory over the Racine Kiwanis Saturday afternoon for the Land O' Lakes League championship. The game was played in Manchez.

The game ended in the eighth inning when the Rivermen (18-4) went ahead by 10 runs.

"They're so solid," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said of the Rivermen. "They play outstanding defense. They're just the best team we played against and anybody played against. That's why they're the champions."

Also leading the Rivermen were Ben Korman, who went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Matt Korman, who went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Kyle Huckstorf went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Austin Baker allowed six hits and struck out four.

In the Kiwanis' 6-2 victory over the Sussex Cardinals in the semifinal game earlier Saturday, left-hander Kaden Pfeffer pitched a four-hitter. He struck out nine, did not allow a walk and gave up just one earned run.

The 2021 Union Grove High School graduate finished the season with a 9-1 record and a 1.71 earned run average. He struck out 72 and allowed 20 walks.

Third baseman Kyle Sagan went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Kiwanis (17-11). He went 9 for 16 with seven RBIs in the tournament.

Designated hitter Bennett Spolar went 2 for 3 with a walk. He went 6 for 13 with two RBIs in the tournament.

Also leading the Kiwanis was Alex Hale, who doubled and drove in two runs.

The Kiwanis were trailing 2-0 going into the sixth inning when they rallied for four runs. With the bases loaded, Sagan walked to drive in Connor Goodwin. After Kyle Semrad drove in Spolar, Hale doubled in Alec Spang and Sagan.

Sagan hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to give the Kiwanis a 6-2 lead.