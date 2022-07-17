Local baseball: Rivermen beat Kiwanis

It was not a good day for Charlie Brockman and the Racine Kiwanis baseball team Sunday.

Brockman, who entered the game with a 4-0 record, was knocked around over six innings, giving up nine runs in a 10-3 loss to the Waterford Rivermen in a Land O’ Lakes League game at Horlick Field.

Brockman had an earned-run average of 2.53 coming into the game, but Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said the Rivermen (6-1 LOL) have good hitters up and down their lineup.

“They beat him up pretty good,” Schiestle said. “He gave up nine runs, although not all of them were earned. He just didn’t throw well.”

Kody Krekling provided a bright spot on the mound for the Kiwanis (12-6, 5-2 LOL), Schiestle said. Krekling, a Prairie School graduate, normally plays shortstop, but was brought in to pitch the final three innings.

The only run he allowed was on a solo home run in the seventh and he finished strong by striking out two batters in the eighth and two in the ninth.

Connor Goodwin led the offense for Racine, going 3 for 5 with an RBI. Bennett Spolar went 0 for 3, but drove in two runs, on a groundout and a sacrifice.