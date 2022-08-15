Local baseball: Rivermen advance to final four

The Waterford Rivermen used pitching and defense to win both of their games Sunday in the Land O' Lakes League playoffs at Waterford's Whitford Park.

The Rivermen (16-4) will play the Monches Irish in a 12:30 p.m. semifinal Sunday in Monches. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Racine Kiwanis-Sussex Cardinals semifinal for the Grand Championship at 3:30 p.m.

Waterford opened with a 6-0 victory over the Hartland Oilers. Center fielder Kyle Huckstorf went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs for the Rivermen, who scored four runs in the first inning.

Right-hander Austin Baker, who plays for UW-Whitewater, allowed six hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked one.

In the second game, Huckstorf again went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs to lead the Rivermen to a 6-3 victory over the Brookfield Bulldogs.

Aaron Chapman, Jake Lueneburg and Mike Schmidt each went 2 for 4 for Waterford.

Matt O'Sullivan (7-0), a left-hander, allowed three earned runs and eight hits in seven innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

"If we pitch and play defense like we did this weekend, we'll be tough to beat because I know we can be better offensively than this," Rivermen coach Adam Brechtl said.