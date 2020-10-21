Local baseball: Racine's Porcaro will return as Kenosha Kingfish manager

Racine native Mike Porcaro will return to manage the Kenosha Kingfish next season.
The Burlington High School graduate, former Northwoods League player and current assistant coach at UW-Milwaukee led the Kingfish to a 17-9 record and the 2020 Kenosha Series Championship during the shortened season.
“I’m looking forward returning as field manager with the Kingfish in 2021,” Porcaro said “I’m excited to build on last year’s success bringing back a strong nucleus from 2020 and adding some exceptional new talent in 2021.”
Only the second manager in Kingfish franchise history, Porcaro began his coaching career as bench coach for the Northwoods League’s La Crosse Loggers in 2015.
From there, he moved on to an assistant coaching position with the Milwaukee School of Engineering from 2016-2020 before landing at UW- Milwaukee this year.
“We’re very excited to have Mike back with the Kingfish for the 2021 season,” said Kingfish President Steve Malliet. “He did an admirable job this past season with much success on the field during a unique year for everyone.”
At Burlington, Porcaro was a second-team All-Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, first-team All-WBCA All-District and first team All-Southern Lakes selection as a senior. He also was twice named first team All-County by the Racine Journal Times and to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel All-Area team as a senior.
After graduating from Burlington, Porcaro played at UW-Milwaukee. He was named the 2013 Horizon League Player of the Year and Honorable Mention All American. He is one of only three UW-Milwaukee players to earn All American honors in baseball.
Porcaro spent the summers of 2013 and 2014 playing for the Loggers in the Northwoods League.
Porcaro replaced Duffy Dyer as Kingfish manager in February, ending Dyer’s six-year tenure with the team. Dyer compiled a 226-205 record in his six seasons, including a 4-1 overall record in the playoffs. He guided the Kingfish to the league title in their second season in Kenosha.
The Kenosha Kingfish are a member of the Northwoods League, a developmental league for elite college baseball players. The 25-year old summer collegiate league is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 22 teams.
A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, over 200 former Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer for Washington, two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist for the Chicago Cubs, Brandon Crawford for the San Francisco Giants, Chris Sale from the Boston Red Sox, Jordan Zimmermann (Detroit) and Curtis Granderson (Miami).
The 2020 Northwoods League season started late because of the coronavirus. After month of uncertainty, play finally started in July, with the Kingfish playing 26 games against a newly-assemble team, the K-Town Bobbers.
The Bobbers were created by bringing in players from other NWL franchises and other summer collegiate leagues that won’t play this summer.
The two teams played all 26 games at Simmons Field, following COVID-19 guidelines. The Bobbers took an 8-7 series lead, but the Kingfish tied a team record with eight straight wins to secure the series victory.
The Kingfish won 10 of their last 12 games and finished with a 17-9 edge overall.
