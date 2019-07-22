The Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads keep winning at the Legion 17U State Tournament at Marshfield.
After rain washed out all games scheduled for Saturday, the Steelheads defeated Fond du Lac 9-4 on Sunday, scoring four runs in the first inning and leading 7-0 after five innings.
Braden Sell went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Jax Calverley went 3 for 4. Alex Hoff went 2 for 5 with a double and drove in a run as the Steelheads collected 11 hits.
Brandon Jaeger earned with win, allowing six hits and one run over six innings. He struck out two.
The team was scheduled to play Bay Port on Monday afternoon in the third round. On Friday, the Steelheads beat Manitowoc 5-3 in the first round of the tournament.
RACINE KIWANIS: Nick Alfini threw his second shutout of the season Sunday as the Kiwanis split a Land O’Lakes League doubleheader with first-place East Troy at East Troy.
Alfini (4-0) struck out seven and walked one over seven innings to help the Kiwanis win the opener 12-0. Alex Spang went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Matt Friesma went 3 for 3 and drove in a run. Kyle Semrad homered.
In the second game, KJ Banse went 3 for 3 to raise his average to .476, but the Kiwanis lost 9-0. Alex Sadowski went 2 for 3 with a double, raising his average to.382.
The Kiwanis (10-8-1, 7-6 LOL) play the Milwaukee Aztecs in a non-league game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Horlick Field, the team’s final home game of the season.
