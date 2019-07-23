After winning their first two games at the Junior Legion 17U State Tournament, the Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U team lost games Monday to Bay Port 11-5 and to Chippewa Falls 10-7 and were eliminated from the double-elimination tournament at Marshfield.
In the first game, Bay Port scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning off Steelheads starter Kody Krekling, who faced six batters and wasn’t able to record an out. Bay Port added two runs in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth to take an 11-3 lead.
Krekling had a good night at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Ozzie Hetland and Frank Christensen each went 2 for 3.
The loss dropped the Steelheads into a losers’ bracket game against Chippewa Falls, which lost to Bay Port 3-1 Sunday night.
Against Chippewa Falls, the Steelheads led 5-2 after five innings, helped by another strong hitting performance by Krekling, who went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs. Will Dudley went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, and Brandon Jaeger went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
But Chippewa Falls scored five runs in the top of the sixth to take a 7-5 lead and added three more runs in the top of the seventh. The Steelheads tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, but scored just two runs.
• Sunday, after rain washed out all tournament games scheduled for Saturday, the Steelheads defeated Fond du Lac 9-4, scoring four runs in the first inning and leading 7-0 after five innings.
Braden Sell went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Jax Calverley went 3 for 4. Alex Hoff went 2 for 5 with a double and drove in a run as the Steelheads collected 11 hits.
Brandon Jaeger earned with win, allowing six hits and one run over six innings. He struck out two.
RACINE KIWANIS: Nick Alfini threw his second shutout of the season Sunday as the Kiwanis split a Land O’Lakes League doubleheader with first-place East Troy at East Troy.
Alfini (4-0) struck out seven and walked one over seven innings to help the Kiwanis win the opener 12-0. Alex Spang went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Matt Friesma went 3 for 3 and drove in a run. Kyle Semrad homered.
In the second game, KJ Banse went 3 for 3 to raise his average to .476, but the Kiwanis lost 9-0. Alex Sadowski went 2 for 3 with a double, raising his average to.382.
The Kiwanis (10-8-1, 7-6 LOL) play the Milwaukee Aztecs in a non-league game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Horlick Field, the team’s final home game of the season.
