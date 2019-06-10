The Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U split a doubleheader Sunday against Oconomowoc at Horlick Field.
In the first game, the Steelheads won 8-3. Jax Calverley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk for the Steelheads, and Alex Hoff had a double and scored three runs. Steelheads' starting pitcher Cody Krekling struck out six and allowed three runs in 6⅓ innings.
In the second game, Oconomowoc won 5-2 after scoring four runs in the fifth inning. Krekling went 2 for 3 and Calverley was 1 for 3 with a RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.