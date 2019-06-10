{{featured_button_text}}

The Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U split a doubleheader Sunday against Oconomowoc at Horlick Field.

In the first game, the Steelheads won 8-3. Jax Calverley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk for the Steelheads, and Alex Hoff had a double and scored three runs. Steelheads' starting pitcher Cody Krekling struck out six and allowed three runs in 6⅓ innings.

In the second game, Oconomowoc won 5-2 after scoring four runs in the fifth inning. Krekling went 2 for 3 and Calverley was 1 for 3 with a RBI.

